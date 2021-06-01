Silversea to Cruise in Alaska and Iceland in July

Silversea Cruises has announced new summer voyages in Alaska and Iceland, starting in July 2021.

With the passage of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada, the Silver Muse will resume round-trip sailings from Seattle starting July 29, making Silversea the first luxury cruise line to operate in Alaska this summer, according to a press release.

The Silver Shadow will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of new all-Icelandic itineraries, returning to Northern Europe with three 10-day voyages from Reykjavik, beginning July 30.

"We proudly continue to lead the ultra-luxury cruise industry’s healthy return to service and commend the leadership of Alaska and Iceland for taking steps to advance the safe resumption of global travel,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. “The return to service is fast gaining momentum, and we’ve seen exceptional demand for travel in Alaska and Iceland. We’re eager to welcome back our guests to unlock unforgettable experiences aboard Silver Muse and Silver Shadow while contributing to the local economies of the incredible communities we visit.”

The Muse and Shadow follow already announced voyages in Greece and the Galápagos in June for Silversea.

The Silver Muse will set sail on round-trip voyages from Seattle following a varied series of 10- and 11-day itineraries. These extended voyages will enable Silversea’s guests to journey to the Sawyer Glacier and the Mendenhall Glacier, as well as experience the state’s remarkable landscapes, wildlife, and ports such as Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway, and Sitka.

In Iceland, there are three round-trip voyages from Reykjavik include calls in Grundarfjordur, Isafjordur, Siglufjordur, Akureyri, Husavik, Seydisfjordur, and the island of Heimaey.