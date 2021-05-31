MSC World Europa Set to Debut in Middle East with New Features

The MSC World Europa is set to debut at the end of 2022 sailing in the Middle East with bookings opening for MSC's first World class vessel.

She will set sail in December 2022 and will spend her inaugural season in the Gulf. Her season will commence with a special four-night sailing from Doha in Qatar to her new homeport of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The MSC World Europa will offer seven-night cruises from Dubai to the nearby Abu Dhabi and then onto Sir Bani Yas Island. Her program in the Gulf has also been enriched with calls in the port of Dammam, Saudi Arabia, visiting Al Ahsa oasis.

The ship also calls Doha, the capital of Qatar, before returning to Dubai with an overnight in the city.

Departing Dubai on March 25 2023, the MSC World Europa will head to the Mediterranean where she will offer seven-night cruises calling the Italian ports of Genoa, Naples and Messina, as well as Valletta in Malta, Barcelona in Spain and Marseille in France.

MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago commented, “Quite unlike anything else at sea today, MSC World Europa and the entire MSC World Class redefines the cruise experience in so many ways: from the future-proof on board technologies that this completely new platform introduces for the first time all the way to its ground-breaking marine and interior design features. Put it simply, MSC World Europa marks the beginning of a new era for cruising.

“At MSC Cruises innovation will and has always been at the heart of our business, driving how with each new class of ships we reimagine the guest experience, the operations as well as every single aspect of the technology that brings it all together. Whether it is the new advanced air filters that will be introduced here or the vessel’s iconic and never seen before Y-shape design, MSC World Europa is all about the future."

The LNG-powered ship is currently under construction at at the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Among the interesting features of the vessel, MSC said the size of the ship allows for completely distinct districts, each with their own mood and experiences, from a tranquil adults-only zen district to the lively promenade with entertainment, shops and bars, to a separate family district that houses as many as ten new kids facilities. The result is a vibrant cosmopolitan melting pot, for a varied and exciting guest experience that is unlike any other at sea today.

The ship will feature 13 dining venues, including an incredible six specialty restaurants. According to MSC, the new prototype offers a blank canvas with the opportunity to introduce brand-new concepts and immersive experiences, based around creative expression and offering an unexpected, interactive experience with two entirely new locations: the trendy Chef’s Garden Kitchen focussing on flavourful microgreens and La Pescaderia, a traditional seafood grill with alfresco seating.

On the cabin side, the ship will offer 19 different categories to choose from and 65 percent of cabins will have balconies.