Hamburg Opens to Cruises with AIDA and TUI Set to Sail

The German port of Hamburg will again welcome cruise ships this summer as the German city is opening to tourism.

TUI Cruises announced it will sail from Hamburg on June 11 with the Mein Schiff 6, offering short cruises with no port calls.

To start, the German brand will offer three- and four-day scenic cruises, and hopes to rotate in ports at a later date. Bookings are now open on the TUI website.

Carnival Corporation brand AIDA Cruises also confirmed that it will base a ship in Hamburg starting in July with more details to follow soon.