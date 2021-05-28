SRC

Hamburg Opens to Cruises with AIDA and TUI Set to Sail

Mein Schiff 6

The German port of Hamburg will again welcome cruise ships this summer as the German city is opening to tourism.

TUI Cruises announced it will sail from Hamburg on June 11 with the Mein Schiff 6, offering short cruises with no port calls.

To start, the German brand will offer three- and four-day scenic cruises, and hopes to rotate in ports at a later date. Bookings are now open on the TUI website.

Carnival Corporation brand AIDA Cruises also confirmed that it will base a ship in Hamburg starting in July with more details to follow soon.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

MedCruise

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Naval Rocha

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide