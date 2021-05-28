Carnival Cruise Line: Latest Cruise Ship Fleet Locations

Here is the location of every Carnival ship as of May 28, 2021:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After spending several months docked in Barcelona, the Mardi Gras is crossing the Atlantic en route to the United States. Carnival’s new LNG-powered ship is expected to arrive in Port Canaveral on June 4.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Panorama remains docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. After spending a few months in Central America, the vessel returned to California in December.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

One of the ships included in Carnival’s U.S. restart plan, the Carnival Horizon is currently in the Bahamas.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

After recently taking part in a pro-cruise rally in Texas, the Carnival Vista is in the Gulf of Mexico. The vessel is expected to be one of the first to relaunch service in the United States with cruises from Galveston.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Galveston, Texas

After spending most of the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Breeze is currently docked in Galveston, Texas. Along with the Carnival Vista it was recently used on a pro-cruise rally at the port.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Marseille, France

In Europe since 2020, the Carnival Magic is presently at a shipyard in Marseille, France. During a recent drydock , the vessel received Carnival’s new red, white and blue livery.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After leaving Miami on May 24, the Carnival Dream started an Atlantic crossing. The vessel is expected to arrive in Marseille, France, on June 14.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Singapore

The Carnival Splendor remains in Singapore. One of Carnival’s Australia-based vessels, it arrived in Asia soon after its cruises were suspended in March 2020.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Freedom is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas region. Currently, it is anchored off Great Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami for supplies earlier in May, the Carnival Liberty is presently anchored near Great Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Since September, the Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia, along with other Carnival Corporation ships.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

Set to offer Alaska cruises starting in July, the Carnival Miracle has been in Long Beach for the past few months. The ship arrived back in the U.S. in December, after a long period anchored off Panama.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Crossing the Atlantic

After leaving Miami on May 14, the Carnival Glory is currently nearing Europe. The vessel is en route to Cádiz, Spain, where it will be drydocked in June.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Employed on humanitarian efforts earlier this year, the Carnival Legend is currently in St. Maarten. In April, the vessel helped evacuated St. Vincent after a local volcano started erupting.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Freeport, Bahamas

Another ship spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Pride is currently docked in Freeport, Grand Bahama.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After being used on crew repatriation voyages in 2020, the Carnival Spirit remained in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory is still in Cádiz, Spain. In March 2020, the vessel arrived at the port for a major refit, which had work suspended soon after the pandemic started. When finished the ship will emerge significantly updated with a new name: the Carnival Radiance.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After docking in Miami earlier this month, the Carnival Sunrise is back in the Bahamas. Currently, it is maneuvering near Great Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Elation is currently sailing near the Grand Bahama island, en route to the New Providence Channel, also in the Bahamas.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: St. Maarten

Like the Carnival Legend, the Carnival Paradise was used to evacuate residents of St. Vincent after the imminent eruption of the La Sofrière volcano. The ship is currently anchored at the Simpson Bay, in St. Maarten.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sunshine is yet another Carnival ship in the Bahamas. The vessel is currently near Freeport.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Gulf of Mexico

After docking in Galveston, the Carnival Sensation is currently sailing in the Gulf of Mexico.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Ecstasy is anchored off the Bahamas. The Fantasy-class vessel returned to the Great Stirrup Cay area recentlyafter docking in Miami for supplies.