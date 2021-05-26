Dream Cruises To Sail from Hong Kong in July

Dream Cruises has announced the restart of cruises in Hong Kong, set to begin at the end of July with Genting Dream offering two- and three-night “Super Summer Seacations” with no port calls, in line with today's announced goverment protocols and approval of cruises to nowhere.

The Genting Dream will operate from the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

In time for the summer holidays in Hong Kong, the “Super Summer Seacations” will comprise of a two-night “Super Weekend Seacation”, departing Fridays, a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation” departing Wednesdays, and a three-night “Super Summer Seacation” departing Sundays.

Fares will start at a special limited offer, early bird promotional rate of HK1188 per person based on twin occupancy in a Balcony Stateroom for a two-night “Super Weekday Seacation”; bookings open on May 27.

“Like all Hong Kong residents, we have been eagerly looking forward to more vacation alternatives during this period when overseas travel is not permitted. These new “Super Summer Seacations” will provide Hong Kong residents the opportunity to enjoy the pleasures of cruising again and will bring much-needed benefits to the tourism industry,” said Kent Zhu, president of Genting Cruise Lines.

“With Hong Kong a historically key homeport and with our unique position as a home grown cruise company based in Asia, we will mobilize our resources across the region to bring Genting Dream into Hong Kong by June to begin her quarantine process so that she will be ready for July sailings in time for the summer holidays. As well, the crucial experience gained as the first cruise line to resume in Asia with Explorer Dream and World Dream in Taiwan and Singapore with respectively, provides invaluable first-hand knowledge on how to operate cruises in the safest possible environment and it is our goal to also be the first to resume in Hong Kong," said Zhu.

According to Genting, Dream Cruises’ Genting Dream will become the first ship to re-start sailing in Hong Kong, reviving the travel agent industry and growth in tourism and supporting the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

“Hong Kong’s swift action in the face of the recent fourth wave of COVID-19 has resulted in the quick reduction of recorded cases and has kept numbers low compared to global figures. As well, the successful roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination program to its citizens is truly a milestone in the fight against the pandemic within its borders. In light of the improving situation in the city, we welcome the government’s announcement to allow the resumption of cruise operations in Hong Kong as a positive step towards the recovery of our economy,” added Zhu.

In a statement, Genting noted that the restart will not only revitalize the ailing travel agent sector which has been adversely affected by the pandemic but will also benefit the entire value chain related to goods, services and materials associated with cruise operations. Dream Cruises has been advocating such positive impact as part of its guiding principle in rebuilding the cruise economy for every homeport where cruise operations can resume.