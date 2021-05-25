Holland America Extends Eurodam's 2021 Mediterranean Season

Following a series of four cruises to Greece in summer 2021, Holland America Line’s Eurodam will assume the previously scheduled cruises of the Westerdam from Sept. 12 through its Oct. 30 transatlantic departure, according to a press release.

The Eurodam will offer five 12-day itineraries roundtrip from Venice, Italy; between Venice and Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Venice and Barcelona, Spain; or from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bookings open Thursday, May 27, for these cruises.

Guests who were booked on Westerdam cruises automatically will be rebooked on the same departure date aboard Eurodam in a comparable stateroom. As a Signature Class vessel, Eurodam has a slightly larger capacity and will be able to accommodate all Westerdam guests (Eurodam 2,104; Westerdam 1,964).

Holland America Line previously announced the Eurodam would restart cruising in the Mediterranean Aug. 15, 2021, and offer three seven-day departures roundtrip from Piraeus and one seven-day cruise from Piraeus to Venice.

Mediterranean Cruise Itineraries (all cruises are 12 days):

• Sept. 12: Venice; Zadar and Hvar, Croatia; Kotor, Montenegro; Argostólion, Crete, Rhodes (overnight), Mykonos and Piraeus (overnight), Greece.

• Sept. 24: Piraeus; Istanbul (overnight) and Kusadasi (Ephesus), Turkey; Sarandë, Albania; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Rijeka, Croatia; Koper, Slovenia; Venice (overnight).

• Oct. 6: Venice; Katakolon (Olympia), Piraeus, Rhodes (overnight), Santorini and Crete, Greece; Kotor; Korcula; Venice (overnight).

• Oct. 18: Venice (overnight); Dubrovnik; Kotor; Corfu and Katakolon, Greece; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome), and Livorno (Pisa/Florence), Italy; Cannes and Marseille (Provence), France; Barcelona.

• Oct. 30: Barcelona, Cartagena, Malaga (Granada) and Cadiz (Seville), Spain; Lisbon, Portugal; Funchal, Madeira; Ponta Delgada, Azores; Fort Lauderdale.