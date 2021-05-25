Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Caribbean Poised for Quick Cruise Recovery

Tortola

The Caribbean may be the cruise market coming back in the strongest and quickest manner, backed up by the North American source market wanting to stay close to home, according to data presented in the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report.

The Caribbean commanded an average of 38.9 percent of the global deployment of the cruise industry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that number is expected to grow in the future as the industry returns to sailing.

Cruise guests from North America will want to stay closer to home, with homeports in Florida, Texas and Louisiana driving the majority of deployment to the Caribbean on big ships.

Data also shows that in years other markets saw pullbacks, the Caribbean saw its market share increase each time. Examples include the nosedive in the Chinese market in 2018 and 2019 due to overcapacity and a pricing war, as well as geopolitical issues in the Eastern Mediterranean and Black Sea prior to that.

The last so-called normal year of operations, 2019, saw Carnival Cruise Line as the dominant Caribbean brand, holding 34 percent of the market, according to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, followed by Royal Caribbean at 26.7 percent and Norwegian Cruise Line at 10.3 percent.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/store/product/digital-reports/2021-luxury-market-cruise-report/

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report