Hong Kong Gearing Up To Approve Cruises To Nowhere

Hong Kong may soon approve "cruises to nowhere" operating under strict health and safety protocols and open to vaccinated residents, according to multiple local news reports.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau Tang-wah said that the goverment was soon set to finish talks with cruise lines to set policies and procedures.

Meanwhile, both Genting Cruise Lines and Royal Caribbean International now appear on the call schedule at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Cruise Terminal in 2021 with the Genting Dream and Ovation of the Seas, the latter of which has since been scheduled to sail in Alaska. It is assumed the Ovation will be replaced in a potential Hong Kong restart with another Royal Caribbean ship. 

Both ships are no strangers to Hong Kong, having both been position in the Asian market. 

