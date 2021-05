Here Are the Cruise Lines Resuming Service in Europe

A number of cruise lines are already back in service in Europe with more to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Here's the latest on confirmed restarts:

AIDA

Ship: AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2017

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Las Palmas (Canaries) until late June/Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from July 3

Itinerary: Canaries (until June) and Mediterranean (starting in July)

Vaccination required? No

Ship: AIDAsol

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2011

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Kiel (Germany) until June 26/Rostock-Warnemunde (Germany) from July 18

Itinerary: “Ahoy Cruises” with no ports of call

Vaccination required? No

Ship: AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174

Built: 2010

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Corfu (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek islands to Crete and Rhodes, as well as to Katakolon (Olympia) and Piraeus (Athens)

Vaccination required? No

Ship: AIDAprima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250

Built: 2016

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: “Ahoy Cruises” with no ports of call

Vaccination required? No

Hapag-LloydShip: Euro

pa 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 513

Built: 2013

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Adriatic and Greece

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Hanseatic Inspiration

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

First Cruise: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany) and Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Hanseatic Nature

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 230

Built: 2019

First Cruise: June 15, 2021

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Norwegian Fjords

Vaccination required? No

Crystal

Ship: Crystal Endeavor

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200

Built: 2021

First Cruise: July 17, 2021

Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland) and Tromso (Norway)

Itinerary: 10-night voyages circumnavigating Iceland; Norway from September

Vaccination required? Yes

TUI

Ship: Mein Schiff 2

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2019

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Las Palmas (Canaries) until June 10/Palma de Mallorca (Spain) from June 17

Itinerary: Canaries (until June 10) and Mediterranean (from June 17)

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Mein Schiff 1

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,900

Built: 2018

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: “Blue Cruises” with no ports of call

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Mein Schiff 5

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,500

Built: 2016

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Heraklion (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

Vaccination required? No

MSC

Ship: MSC Grandiosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2019

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Italy and Malta

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Seaside

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2017

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Italy and Malta

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Orchestra

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,550

Built: 2007

First Cruise: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Croatia – Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Splendida

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,300

Built: 2009

First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Eastern Mediterranean – Dubrovnik, Kotor and Corfu

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Seaview

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,140

Built: 2018

First Cruise: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Kiel (Germany)

Itinerary: Northern Europe

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Magnifica

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250

Built: 2010

First Cruise: June 20, 2021

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Greece and Croatia – Piraeus, Mykonos and Split

Vaccination required? No

Ship: MSC Seashore

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,560

Built: 2021

First Cruise: August 1, 2021

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean

Vaccination required? No

Costa

Ship: Costa Smeralda

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,224

Built: 2019

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Three- and four-day cruises that can combined into a week-long cruise to Western Italy; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from July

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Costa Luminosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2009

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Trieste and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Week-long Greek Islands cruise, visiting Trieste, Bari, Corfu, Piraeus, Mykonos, Katakolon

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Costa Deliziosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,260

Built: 2010

First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Venice and Bari (Italy)

Itinerary: Week-long Greek Island cruise, visiting Mykonos (with overnight), Corfu, Argostoli, Bari and Venice

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Costa Firenze

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,232

Built: 2020

First Cruise: July 4, 2021

Homeport: Savona (Italy)

Itinerary: Week-long cruise to Italy visiting Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Naples, Messina and Cagliari; Western Mediterranean cruises planned from September

Vaccination required? No

Azamara

Ship: Azamara Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 694

Built: 2000

First Cruise: August 28, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands and Cyprus

Vaccination required? Yes

Viking

Ship: Viking Sky

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2017

First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Reykjavik (Iceland)

Itinerary: Seven nights around Iceland

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Viking Sea

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2016

First Cruise: July 1, 2021

Homeport: Valletta (Malta)

Itinerary: Mediterranean, Adriatic and Greek Islands

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Viking Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2021

First Cruise: July 14, 2021

Homeport: Valletta (Malta)

Itinerary: Mediterranean, Adriatic and Greek Islands

Vaccination required? Yes

Holland America

Ship: Eurodam

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,104

Built: 2008

First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

Vaccination required? Yes

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Jade

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2006

First Cruise: July 25, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Athens)

Itinerary: Greek Islands: Iraklion, Rhodes, Mykonos, Olympia, Corfu and Santorini

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Norwegian Epic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2010

First Cruise: September 5, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean with calls in Italy and Spain

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Norwegian Getaway

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2014

First Cruise: September 13, 2021

Homeport: Civitavecchia (Italy)

Itinerary: Greek Islands, Croatia and Italy

Vaccination required? Yes

Oceania Cruises

Ship: Marina

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,258

Built: 2011

First Cruise: August 29, 2021

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark), Stockholm (Sweden) and Amsterdam (Netherlands)

Itinerary: Scandinavia and Western Europe

Vaccination required? Yes

Silversea

Ship: Silver Moon

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 596

Built: 2020

First Cruise: June 18, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Ten-day itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean from Greece, including calls in Santorini, Haifa, Cyprus and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Celestyal

Ship: Celestyal Crystal

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 950

Built: 1992

First Cruise: May 29, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Turkey - Kusadasi, Rhodes, Santorini, Lavrion, Mykonos, Milos and Crete

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Celestyal Olympia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,664

Built: 1982

First Cruise: June 28, 2021

Homeport: Lavrion (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus - Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, Ag. Nikolaos, Rhodes and Limassol

Vaccination required? No

Seabourn

Ship: Seabourn Ovation

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 604

Built: 2018

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Seven-day cruises exploring the Greek Isles and Cyprus

Vaccination required? Yes

Royal Caribbean

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

First Cruise: July 10, 2021

Homeport: Limassol (Cyprus)

Itinerary: Greece and Cyprus

Vaccination required? Yes

Celebrity

Ship: Celebrity Apex

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,908

Built: 2020

First Cruise: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greece, Cyprus and Israel with calls in Rhodes, Santorini, Limassol, Haifa and Jerusalem

Vaccination required? Yes

Windstar

Ship: Wind Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 148

Built: 1986

First Cruise: June 19, 2021

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Wind Surf

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 312

Built: 1990

First Cruise: August 8, 2021

Homeport: Barcelona (Spain), Lisbon (Portugal) and Piraeus (Greece)

Itinerary: Iberian Peninsula and Mediterranean

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Star Legend

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 204

Built: 1992

First Cruise: August 8, 2021

Homeport: London (England), Lisbon (Portugal) and Barcelona (Spain)

Itinerary: British Islands and Iberian Peninsula

Vaccination required? Yes

Nicko

Ship: World Voyager

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 200

Built: 2020

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Tenerife (Canaries) and Funchal (Portugal)

Itinerary: Canaries, Azores and Madeira

Vaccination required? No

Elixir

Ship: Elysium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 48

Built: 1982

First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Zea/Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Greek Islands

Vaccination required? No

Variety Cruises

Ship: Galileo

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1992

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Athens (Greece)

Itinerary: Polyaigos, Folegandros, Syros, Santorini, Paros, Mykonos and more

Vaccination required? No