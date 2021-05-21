Intellian

Crystal Extends Bahamas Cruise Program with Demand Strong

Crystal Serenity

Crystal Cruises today announced the extension of its new Bahamas-based cruise program aboard Crystal Serenity adding six new seven-night voyages with three round-trip from Nassau on October 23, October 30, and November 6, and three round-trip from Bimini on October 24, October 31 and November 7.

These sailings are being added to the Serenity's Bahamas season which starts in early July

“The terrific response to our initial deployment of Crystal Serenity’s Luxury Bahamas Escapes showcases the pent-up desire in cruising and we are equally eager to start exploring again and to welcome our guests back on board,” said Jack Anderson, Crystal’s president. “The Bahamas is the perfect destination to launch our return to cruising, as it is both close to home and yet a world away, with amazing outdoor options from snorkeling and diving to eco-tours and deep-sea fishing, to just relaxing on some of the world’s most beautiful beaches.

“These itineraries are truly unique because they offer guests the chance to experience exclusive places usually only accessible by sea planes or private yachts and sailboats. We are delighted that The Bahamas has welcomed us to explore their beautiful Family Islands and we look forward to sharing their natural wonders and authentic, up-close experiences with our guests," added Anderson. 

Best Available fares for the newly added Luxury Bahamas Escapes sailings start at $1,999 per guest.

 

 

