Celebrity Summit to Sail in Alaska Starting July 23

Celebrity Summit

Celebrity Cruises announced today the Celebrity Summit will sail in Alaska starting on July 23.

Celebrity will sail a program of seven-night itineraries roundtrip from Seattle on the Celebrity Summit, recently part of a $500 million fleetwide revolution drydock program.

With a series of nine sailings through mid-September, this will mark Celebrity Summit’s first time sailing in Alaska.

She will then reposition to the Caribbean, via a 16-night Panama Canal sailing, and begin a series of four- and five-night itineraries.

“I just can't say enough about how wonderful it is to return to Alaska. I have always had a special place in my heart for the incredible people, amazing wildlife and the beauty of this great state and once our guests visit, they do, too,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “The Alaskan communities have been hurting without the economic support they receive from tourism, and especially, the cruise industry. I am grateful to our elected officials across the country for recognizing the need and finding a way to restore them to their livelihoods.”

Alaska itineraries include calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and scenic cruising in Endicott Arm and Dawes Glacier.

All sailings will depart with vaccinated crew and everyone over the age of 16 must be vaccinated; as of August 1, 2021, all US guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated.

