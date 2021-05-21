CDC Set to Approve Itineraries Longer Than 7 Days

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has rolled back its mandate that all cruises leaving from U.S. ports under the Conditional Sail Order (CSO) must be seven days or less.

New CSO guidance is expected to be released shortly, according to industry sources, that will relax a number of regulations, including cruise lengths.

Updated verbiage is expected to strongly encourage cruise lines to sail with 100 percent vaccinated passengers and crew until the CSO is fully lifted.

The CSO had previously been released late in 2020, and mandated that all cruises leaving from U.S. ports had to have itineraries approved by the CDC and be seven days or less in length.