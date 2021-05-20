Intellian

Royal Caribbean Cancels Bermuda Cruises, Eyes U.S. Restart

Vision of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International has cancelled its Bermuda-based cruise program this summer aboard the Vision of the Seas and hinted a comeback of cruising from U.S. ports may be near.

"The likelihood of cruises setting sail from the U.S. this summer is greater each day, and with that, U.S. travelers are increasingly showing a preference for more direct access to ports of departure," the company said in a statement.

"The decision has been made to cancel Vision of the Seas’ summer season from Bermuda. While we are no longer homeporting from the island nation, we still look forward to bringing our guests to Bermuda with several ships across the Royal Caribbean fleet as we have for many years," the company said. "As we get back to cruising, our close partnership with the Ministry of Tourism and the Bermuda Tourism Authority is still focused on working toward the common goal of getting the community back on its feet by helping revive local tourism."

