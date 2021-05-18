Portugal Reopens to Cruise Ships

Portugal is now open again for cruise tourism, according to the Offices of Ministers of National Defense and Home Affairs, of the Minister for Health and the Minister for Infrastructure and Housing.

The country has lifted its cruise restrictions and is opening all ports to cruise ships and passengers, effective as of May 17 and through May 30, when the order will be reevaluated and is expected to be extended.

"We are very happy to welcome again cruise ships and passengers at Porto Cruise Terminal, Port of Leixões. Starting today, cruise passengers are once again welcomed at the Porto Cruise Terminal and we are ready to welcome you all and let you meet our wonderful region. The Portuguese government has just lifted the restrictions imposed on cruise ships and so cruise activity is, once again, allowed in Portuguese ports," said a statement from the Port Authoirty of Douro, Leixoes and Viana.

Passengers should present proof of a negative PCR coronavirus test within the 72 hours prior to boarding or disembarkation. This is not applicable to children under 24 months of age, according to a statement.