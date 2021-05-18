TUI to Cruise from Palma in June, Company Plans to Restart Full Fleet This Summer

The restart of the cruise industry continues to accelerate as TUI Cruises will introduce the Mein Schiff 2 in Palma starting on June 17.

The ship will offer Mediterranean cruises with organized shore excursions, the company said.

“We have proven over the past ten months that cruising is safe. With the successful start in Greece and the resumption of cruises from Mallorca, we can now offer even more. We are assuming that we will be able to put all of our ships back into operation in the course of the summer and that we will return to our well-known diversity on the routes," said Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.