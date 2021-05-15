Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

CDC issues More Encouraging Updates for Conditional Sail Order

CDC Building

The cruise industry is getting closer to a restart in the United States as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released another update to its Conditional Sail Order late on Friday.

The update added new sections for the screening of embarking passengers for restricted voyages, testing of embarking and disembarking passengers for restricted voyages, test selection and specifications for passenger screening testing on restricted voyages, and onboard COVID-19 testing for symptomatic passengers and their close contacts.

In short, the changes continue to open the door for cruise lines to operate with ease if passengers and crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC also clarified screening and laboratory testing requirements for passengers.

"Late last night we received multiple updates to the CSO from the CDC," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, in a Saturday morning social media post.

"All reflect the significant progress made with the vaccines. Reading the updates last night and this morning give me increased optimism. Today the light at the end of this long dark tunnel is bright. One step at a time!"

 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

TECO Solutions

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report