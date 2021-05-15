CDC issues More Encouraging Updates for Conditional Sail Order

The cruise industry is getting closer to a restart in the United States as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released another update to its Conditional Sail Order late on Friday.

The update added new sections for the screening of embarking passengers for restricted voyages, testing of embarking and disembarking passengers for restricted voyages, test selection and specifications for passenger screening testing on restricted voyages, and onboard COVID-19 testing for symptomatic passengers and their close contacts.

In short, the changes continue to open the door for cruise lines to operate with ease if passengers and crew are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC also clarified screening and laboratory testing requirements for passengers.

"Late last night we received multiple updates to the CSO from the CDC," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, in a Saturday morning social media post.

"All reflect the significant progress made with the vaccines. Reading the updates last night and this morning give me increased optimism. Today the light at the end of this long dark tunnel is bright. One step at a time!"