Royal Caribbean Expected to Cancel Odyssey's Israel Season, Ship to Move to U.S.

With an ongoing conflict involving Israel, Royal Caribbean International is expected to cancel or at least significantly adjust its summer season from Haifa on the new Odyssey of the Seas.

According to a report from Crew Center, crew aboard the ship have already been informed the season has been scrapped.

Industry sources indicated earlier in the week that the company would need to at least delay the season amid ongoing violence in the region.

Now it appears the ground-breaking homeporting operation, which was set to see Royal Caribbean make history by putting a brand new ship into Israel, will need to wait.

According to the Crew Center report, the ship will now make its way to Port Canaveral, where it may be among the first Royal Caribbean ships to re-enter service in the United States once the industry gets the go-ahead from the CDC.