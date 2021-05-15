SRC

Royal Caribbean Expected to Cancel Odyssey's Israel Season, Ship to Move to U.S.

Odyssey of the Seas

With an ongoing conflict involving Israel, Royal Caribbean International is expected to cancel or at least significantly adjust its summer season from Haifa on the new Odyssey of the Seas.

According to a report from Crew Center, crew aboard the ship have already been informed the season has been scrapped.

Industry sources indicated earlier in the week that the company would need to at least delay the season amid ongoing violence in the region.

Now it appears the ground-breaking homeporting operation, which was set to see Royal Caribbean make history by putting a brand new ship into Israel, will need to wait.

According to the Crew Center report, the ship will now make its way to Port Canaveral, where it may be among the first Royal Caribbean ships to re-enter service in the United States once the industry gets the go-ahead from the CDC. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

TECO Solutions

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report