Disney Cancels Some July Cruises

Disney Cruise Line trimmed further cruises on Friday, cancelling all sailings on the Dream and Fantasy through July. Both ships were scheduled to sail from Port Canaveral.

Meanwhile, the Disney Wonder saw cancellations through July 12, holding out hope for a potential July restart in Alaska following the recent passing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act.

The line's fourth ship, the Magic, will call the UK home this summer, offering "staycation" sailings from UK ports this summer for a limited time.