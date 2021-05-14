Galveston Hopes to Have Carnival Cruise Sail on July 3

The Port of Galveston announced that it is set be the first U.S. port to welcome cruise passengers with a Carnival Cruise Line sailing planned for July 3.

The cruise line announced that it is planning to begin sailings in July aboard the Carnival Breeze and Carnival Vista. Both ships are currently in Galveston, according to a press release

“We’re proud that Carnival Cruise Line chose Galveston to be the first port to resume sailing in the U.S.,” said Rodger Rees, Galveston Wharves port director and CEO. “This decision will have a huge impact on our regional and state economy.”

In addition, Norwegian Cruise Line recently announced that it is sailing the new Norwegian Prima from Galveston in October 2022, and Royal Caribbean International will soon begin construction of a third cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston. The $110 million terminal will be home to Royal's Allure of the Seas, beginning in late 2022.

Royal Caribbean will soon begin construction of a third cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston’s Pier 10. The company is targeting completion in late 2022 when the first Oasis-class ship is scheduled to sail from the new terminal.

The project will generate an estimated 400 Texas construction jobs and 400 local operations jobs. The terminal will feature state-of-the-art technology, including mobile check-in and will be designed and developed sustainably to meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification standards.

“Cruising is coming back to Texas, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever,” Rees said.

Port officials have been continuously working with cruise industry partners, as well as federal as federal, state and local regulatory and public health authorities to develop a plan to resume safe, sustainable sailing, according to a port press release.

The port voluntarily invested $100,000 in health and safety upgrades in its two cruise terminals and made other improvements.

Port officials also have been involved in regular discussions with cruise industry leaders to raise awareness among elected officials, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other decision-makers about the critical importance of getting the U.S. cruise industry sailing again.