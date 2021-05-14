AIDA Set to Quickly Scale Cruise Program This Summer

Citing robust demand for cruises later this month from Germany, AIDA Cruises announced on Friday it will launch numerous additional sailings in the immediate future.

"To meet pent-up demand, AIDA Cruises announces the launch of additional new voyages, which will be bookable from May 26, 2021. Details about the voyages and pricing will be announced shortly," the company said in a press release.

AIDA said that it will roll out additional cruise options from both Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde/Germany. These are in addition to the AIDAperla, which is sailing in the Canaries, and the AIDAblu, sailing in Greece from/to Corfu.

In addition, the new three- and four-day Ahoy cruises aboard the AIDAsol from/to Kiel will be extended through June 26, 2021. The AIDAsol will then move to Rostock-Warnemünde through July 18, 2021, also sailing short cruises.

AIDA also confirmed the AIDAprima will resume cruise operations on July 3, 2021, offering seven-day cruises from Kiel through October 23, 2021.

All Ahoy cruises will initially take place without calling at a port, but AIDA said it expects to add port calls as soon as possible.