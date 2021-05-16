Oceania Cruises Unveils OceaniaNEXT Culinary and Service Enhancements

Oceania Cruises has announced its first product enhancements rolling out fleetwide part of the OceaniaNEXT program.

The cruise line said in a press release that during the pause in operations its team has continued to find creative ways to evolve the onboard culinary experience and service with a “sweeping array of dramatic enhancements.”

"These OceaniaNEXT enhancements not only elevate the guest experience, they showcase the creativity and passion our team has for crafting unique and memorable experiences for our guests," stated President and CEO of Oceania Cruises Bob Binder.

"We've undertaken this ambitious brand initiative to elevate every facet of the Oceania Cruises guest experience to new levels. From thoughtfully reimagined menus to enhanced service levels to the dramatic re-inspiration of our six ships, guests will find that the Oceania Cruises experience is better than ever," he added.

According to the press release, the Oceania Cruises experience will be “better than ever” from the first sailing onboard the Marina when the line resumes operations in August. OceaniaNEXT enhancements will debut aboard Regatta, Insignia, Nautica, Riviera, and Sirena as each vessel returns to sailing.

“Whether guests are in the mood for an elaborate dinner at Toscana, or prefer to indulge in the line's exclusive Dom Pérignon Experience, or crave the casual comfort of tacos or fresh poke bowls, every meal onboard is given the same thought, care and creativity to ensure it is as mouth-watering as it is memorable. This is just the first of many inspirational new OceaniaNEXTenhancements to be revealed over the coming months,” the cruise line wrote.

In that way, the enhancements include The Grand Dining Room now offering new appetizers, main courses, and diverse Sunday brunches, Toscana Dinner expanding its menu with 21 new dishes, Terrace Café increasing its lunch offerings, Waves Grill adding a prepared-to-order poke bowl station, and more canapé choices becoming available in the lounges and bars.

Oceania said that service levels have also been significantly enhanced through a “combination of increased staffing and implementation of a new electronic ordering system which ensures that the taking of orders, food and beverage service and table re-setting is seamlessly streamlined.”