Mein Schiff 5 Restarts Cruising in Greece

TUI Cruises is resuming operations in Greece today, sailing the Mein Schiff 5 roundtrip from Crete.

Approximately 1,000 guests are slated to board today, according to TUI, and Mein Schiff 5 will depart tomorrow at 9 a.m.

“We have had to wait a long time for this moment, but now the time has come. The first departure of Mein Schiff 5 is scheduled for tomorrow. When we hear the ship’s horn and our departure theme for the first time again, it will be an emotional moment not only for our guests but also for our crew,” Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises, said in a prepared statement.

Mein Schiff 5 will be calling at Rhodes, Piraeus/Athens and Souda/Crete.

“We are certain that all passengers will once again enjoy our unique Greek destinations and we are very happy to have assisted in this restart process,” commented’ Harry Theoharis, Greek Minister of Tourism.

TUI Cruises already offered cruises around the Greek islands last September, at that time on Mein Schiff 6, and also made shore excursions possible again for the first time. On the current cruises around Greece, guests can go on excursions arranged or managed by the cruise line.

Since July 2020, more than 80,000 guests have travelled with the Mein Schiff fleet, according to TUI Cruises. With its health and hygiene concept, the cruise line said it has proven that safe and healthy travel on board its ships is possible even in times of the coronavirus.

The company said it offers its guests everything in a contained environment – “for relaxed and carefree travel at the highest safety level: from the mandatory COVID-19 test before they set off from home to a tried-and-tested hygiene and safety concept to protect guests and crew. Intentionally reduced capacities of a maximum of 60 percent, thus offering a very generous passenger-space ratio, and ensuring social distancing can be maintained at all times and everywhere on board.”