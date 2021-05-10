Intellian

Celebrity to Cruise This July in Galapagos with New Flora

Celebrity Flora

Celebrity Cruises announced today that it will return to operations in the Galapagos in July.

Beginning July 4 new Celebrity Flora will be the first of the line's ships to resume sailing in the region, followed by the Celebrity Xpedition and intimate 16-passenger Celebrity Xploration on July 24, and September 18, respectively.

All ships will sail with vaccinated crew and will be available to vaccinated adult guests and children under the age of 18 with a negative PCR test result.

In addition, all guests should review and comply with local requirements for entry to Ecuador and the Galapagos, Celebrity said, in a press release. 

For a limited time, Celebrity is also including airfare in the purchase of a Galapagos vacation package. The offer is valid for roundtrip economy or business class airfares departing from US or Canadian gateways and valued at up to $750 per person including air taxes and fees on applicable vacation packages on sail dates departing between July 3, 2021 - December 31, 2023. Flights must be booked via Flights by Celebrity by June 30, 2021.

