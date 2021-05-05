Another Royal Caribbean Ship is Drydocking in Cadiz

Royal Caribbean International's Jewel of the Seas entered the drydock at Navantia in Cadiz, Spain, on Wednesday May 5.

It follows the Harmony of the Seas, which recently drydocked at the Spanish yard for nearly a full month.

With the ships in warm lay up, it's a key and opportunistic time for cruise lines to execute drydockings, without losing passenger revenue days. According to the 2021 Cruise Industry News Drydocking Report, most shipyards expect a flurry of activity as the industry gets back into service.

The Jewel is among four drydockings planned for Royal this spring and into early summer, as the Harmony and Jewel will be followed by the Symphony and Liberty of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean has not announced the work scope for the Jewel, but the ship is expected to see regular maintenance, hotel upgrades and routine classification inspections.

Following her drydock, the Jewel of the Seas will sail this summer on seven-night cruises from Limassol, Cyprus, around the coastlines of Greece and Cyprus starting from July 10.