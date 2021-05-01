MSC Cruises Starts COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Crew

MSC Cruises announced today that it has started a fleet-wide COVID-19 vaccination program for all its crew members.

The roll-out saw its first step Captain of the MSC Bellissima Giuseppe Maresca and all crew saw their vaccinations take place on Friday.

In this initial phase, MSC Cruises will prioritize crew members onboard its 10 ships earmarked for summer 2021 cruise holidays in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, those scheduled to restart in the Caribbean out of U.S. ports as well as others that are gearing up for their restart.

Crew of the new MSC Virtuosa will be vaccinated ahead of the ship’s maiden voyage from May 20 around the UK from Southampton.

The plan is for all MSC Cruises’ crew onboard operational vessels, as well as ships preparing to restart in parts of the world the company has served traditionally, to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gianni Onorato, CEO, MSC Cruises, said: “As our ships prepare to welcome more and more guests over the coming weeks and months, we are pleased to announce the start of a comprehensive plan of vaccinations for all of our crew. Our aim is of adding a further level of protection for both themselves and the guests they will welcome for their holidays as we lead the way in the industry’s restart this summer.

“Our health and safety protocol last year spearheaded a safe resumption of cruising in the global industry and our huge vaccination program for all of our crew further demonstrates our commitment to their wellbeing, of our guests and of the communities that our fleet of ships will visit in the months ahead.

“We focused and invested heavily in a health and safety protocol last year and worked relentlessly to engage and gain approval from a range of authorities to return to cruising safely and responsibly. Similarly, we have taken this approach to vaccinations for our crew - plan, prepare and perform.”