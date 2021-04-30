Vancouver

Costa Smeralda To Sail From Savona on May 1

seatrials smeralda 2

Costa Cruises’ LNG-powered flagship Costa Smeralda will be sailing from Savona on May 1 on an itinerary exclusively dedicated to Italy.

According to Costa's press release, the Costa Smeralda's week-long itinerary includes Savona, Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Messina, Cagliari and La Spezia. The voyage can also be divided into two mini-cruises of three or four days for those who prefer a shorter holiday.

The cruises will follow the procedures set out in the Costa Safety Protocol developed by Costa together with scientific experts and Italian authorities. This includes enhanced health and safety measures for all aspects of the holiday experience, both onboard and ashore.

The protocol includes, for example, swabbing all guests before embarkation and after half of the cruise, visiting destinations with protected excursions, new ways of using onboard services, and wearing a mask when necessary, Costa said.

To celebrate the restart of Costa Smeralda, local and port authorities will be present at the port of Savona, along with Costa Cruises President Mario Zanetti.

The cruise line noted that pre-COVID-19 it generated in Italy an economic impact of €3.5 billion per year and over 17,000 direct and indirect jobs and, therefore, its restart will mark “an important economic recovery for the entire territory.”

Costa Smeralda will be the first of a total of four Costa ships to operate during the summer of 2021, offering cruises in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

GIN

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report