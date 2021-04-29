Princess Launches Caribbean and Panama Canal 2022-2023 Program

Princess Cruises has launched the sale of its Caribbean and Panama Canal itineraries for the 2022-2023 season.

According to a press release, 21 itineraries and 87 departures – ranging from four to 21 days – will be offered in the Caribbean onboard the Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Regal Princess, Caribbean Princess, Island Princess, and Emerald Princess.

The cruise line said that its fall 2022 through spring 2023 season, sailing roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale, takes guests to 24 Caribbean islands. Highlights include St. Maarten, Belize, Grand Cayman, Curacao, Barbados, among many others. Princess’ private island, Princess Cays, is also included as part of the cruise line’s Eastern, Western, and Southern Caribbean itineraries.

For the Panama Canal part, Princess Cruises is deploying the Caribbean Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, and Ruby Princess. 26 departures and six itineraries, visiting 16 destinations in nine countries, will be offered to cruise travelers. Voyages range between 10 and 15 days, the cruise line said.

Panama Canal cruise program highlights include the Panama Canal with Costa Rica & Caribbean 10-day itinerary and the Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean 15-day itinerary with calls in Mexico, South and Central America.

Princess said that its past guests are eligible for a special promotion if they book before Oct. 31, 2021, consisting of a Captain’s Circle Launch Discount, which may be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests, the cruise line said.