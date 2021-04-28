SRC

Royal Caribbean Heading Back to Barbados for 2022-2023 Season

Rhapsody of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International will head back to Barbados for a sophomore homeporting season for its 2022-2023 Caribbean program, but this time with the Rhapsody of the Seas, which is replacing the Grandeur, which is set to sail from Bridgetown for 2021-2022.

The ship will offer seven- and 14-night cruises to the Southern Caribbean from November 2022 through April 2023. The new Southern Caribbean escapes from Barbados open for bookings today.

The itineraries and ports of call for each are:

• 7-night Southern Caribbean Island Hop: Visiting Scarborough, Tobago; Port of Spain, Trinidad; St. George’s, Grenada; Kingstown, St. Vincent; Roseau, Dominica; and Castries, St. Lucia
• 7-night Southern Caribbean Adventure: Visiting St. George’s; Kralendijk, Bonaire; Oranjestad, Aruba; Willemstad, Curacao; and Port of Spain.
• 8-night Southern Caribbean Holiday: Visiting Scarborough, Port of Spain, Castries; Fort-de-France, Martinique; Roseau, St George’s, and Kingstown.
• 14-night Ultimate Caribbean: Visiting St. George’s, Kralendijk, Willemstad (overnight), Cartagena, Colon, Puerto Limon, Oranjestad (overnight), and Port of Spain.

