Celebrity Beyond Will Be Bigger Than Apex and Edge

The Celebrity Beyond, the third Edge-class ship, will be longer and taller than the Edge and Apex, according to Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

There are 179 additional staterooms on the Beyond, giving it a double occupancy of 3,258 guests, making it 12 percent larger than the two previous Edge-class ships.

The ship, currently under construction at Chantiers de l'Atlantique, will launch in April 2022 on her first cruise in Europe before repositioning to Port Everglades in late October 2022.

The maiden voyage will sail on April 27, 2022 from Southampton, England. It will be a 10-night Western Europe cruise. She will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including a nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October, when she then heads to the Caribbean at Port Everglades for the 2022-2023 cruise season.

The ship will be 20 meters longer than her sisters, according to Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain.

“It’s important to talk about it as an expansion rather than a stretch,” said Fain.