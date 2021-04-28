Ponant Expands Health Protocols with Vaccination Requirement

Ponant has announced a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for all guests and crew members.

The luxury expedition cruise brand said in a statement that the new policy will complement its already comprehensive hygiene and sanitary measures in place as the company prepares for the resumption of sailing.

The company said it will require all passengers and crew members over 16 years old to be vaccinated before the cruise.

Guests and crew will also need to show proof of a negative PCR test carried out within 72 hours of boarding the ship.

The newest measures will expand on the company’s double protection principle onboard all ships the company operates. This includes screening and decontamination measures when boarding, ensuring those who board do not carry the virus, followed by onboard sanitary protocols throughout the cruise. Ponant said it has combined small-capacity ships, eco-design, health protocols and partnerships with local organizations, ensuring the company is well-equipped to roll out protocols quickly and efficiently. The company has also invested in state-of-the-art medical facilities on board each of its ships, including ultrasound and radiography equipment, onsite testing, and more. A medical team comprising at least one doctor and nurse are also available 24/7.

In addition the company also revised its booking policy to allow for greater flexibility and assurance. New bookings made before June 30, 2021 for a cruise scheduled before March 31, 2023 will only require a deposit of 25 percent. The remaining balance is due 30 days before departure, and passengers can cancel the trip up until 30 days before with the full amount being credited toward another reservation within two years of the initial departure date. In the event of a positive COVID test within 30 days of the sailing, passengers will receive a full refund at the time of cancellation.