Regent to Start Cruising in September from UK

Regent Seven Seas Cruises today announced its return to sailing with Seven Seas Splendor cruising from the UK beginning September 2021.

The voyage will mark the cruise line’s return to service, as well as Seven Seas Splendor’s inaugural season, with the ship having only completed two cruises with guests after being christened in February 2020, the company said.

The ship and the rest of the fleet will operate under the company's SailSAFE health and safety program.

“Come September we will have the double celebration of our return to the seas as we also recommence the inaugural season of the ship that perfects luxury, Seven Seas Splendor,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “With immaculate design, luxurious suites, exquisite cuisine, dynamic entertainment and outstanding personalized service, Seven Seas Splendor was one of the most highly-anticipated ships to launch in the history of cruising, and my promise to our loyal and eager guests is that without a doubt she will be worth the wait.”

The cruise line intends to preserve originally planned itineraries, as much as the global health environment at the time allows, presenting guests with the exceptional cruise and destination experience which they have come to expect from Regent Seven Seas Cruises, according to a press release.

The first cruise in her inaugural season has Seven Seas Splendor scheduled to set sail September 11, 2021 for an 11-night voyage, round-trip from Southampton, England visiting Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland. After her initial voyage, the ship will transition to explore the beautiful Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic to sail in the Caribbean.

To ensure a smooth and safe resumption of operations, the remainder of the Regent fleet’s return to sailing will be announced at future dates, with voyage suspensions now extended through September 30, 2021 for Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Navigator, and Seven Seas Voyager. In conjunction with today’s announcement, Seven Seas Splendor’s voyages are suspended up until her September 11, 2021 voyage from Southampton.

During its voluntary suspension of sailings, Regent said it built upon its existing comprehensive health and safety protocols by establishing the SailSAFE health and safety program, a robust and science-backed strategy that creates multiple layers of protection against COVID-19.

“The well-being of our guests, crew and communities we visit has always been of paramount importance, and our SailSAFE health and safety program ensures it continues to be without diminishing the guest experience,” continued Montague. “Offering unrivaled space at sea, our ships perfectly balance safety with comfort and freedom through spacious suites, multiple gourmet dining options and expansive social areas.”