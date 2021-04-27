Azamara to Cruise This August from Greece

Azamara announced that the Azamara Quest will be the first ship for the company back in service, starting on August 28, 2021 with five back-to-back country-intensive cruises and one classic Mediterranean sailing; each seven-days in length and a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion, Greece, according to a press release.

“Over the past year, our team – ship to shoreside – continued to connect with our guests and travel partners. Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true,” said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. “There’s no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece. Our return to sail wouldn’t be possible without the support from Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination.”

“We're looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August," added Honorable Minister Harry Theoharis. "We fully support the line's return to cruising in the Aegean waters and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations.''

Voyages will open for booking on May 11, 2021. With the health and safety of guests and crew being the top priority for the return to sail, Azamara has made the decision to require all guests and crew to be fully vaccinated no later than 14-days prior to departure.

Once the sailings open for booking, the upmarket cruise line will reveal protocol guidelines led by the Healthy Sail Panel, to reassure guests a healthy return to service.

Azamara said that with travel requirements remaining unconfirmed throughout most of Europe, all sailings aboard the Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit will be suspended until September 2021. Current Azamara Quest sailings through October 2, 2021 are also suspended, with the new cruises beginning August 28, 2021.