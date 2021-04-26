St. Lawrence Cruise Lines Delays Start of 2021 Season

Citing the current province-wide lockdown in Ontario and to allow sufficient time to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19, St. Lawrence Cruise Lines has opted to alter their 2021 cruise schedule to begin on June 24, 2021, according to a statement.

This new starting date should also allow travellers a greater opportunity to be vaccinated and tested prior to boarding, the company said.

All cruise line guests who had previously planned to travel in May have been accommodated with a new cruise date in June aboard the Canadian Empress.

The cruise said line intends to operate the remainder of summer and fall cruises as previously scheduled.

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines President Jason Clark said: “While we are disappointed to delay the start of our cruising season, we are eager to accept passengers on June 24th and we remain excited to provide a Canadian travel experience during the summer and fall months.”

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines offers a variety of cruises from four- to seven-nights in length, with departures from Kingston, Ottawa, and Quebec City.