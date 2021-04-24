Disney to Require Face Masks on UK Cruises

Disney Cruise Line will require face masks for guests aged 11 and up on its sailings around the UK this summer aboard the Disney Magic, according to recent guidelines the company posted to its website.

"Face coverings are required for all guests (ages 11 and up) and crew members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine," the company said. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining, swimming or in your stateroom. You may temporarily remove your face covering while actively eating, drinking or taking an outdoor photo, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing during this time."

Disney said it is recommending that children ages 3 to 10 wear a face covering as well.

The Magic will also operate at what Disney said was reduced capacity, but the company did not provide further numbers.

Guests will be required to complete a daily health screening questionnaire via the Disney Cruise Line Navigator App. Each day, via the app on a guest's smartphone, they will receive a notification and link to complete the health questionnaire.

Daily temperature checks will be required for all guests and crew. Crew will be stationed at the entrances to the dining rooms during lunch to take temperatures. Guests displaying a temperature higher than 38°C will be referred to the onboard medical center.

Disney has also installed signs and ground markings to help guests better navigate common areas while practicing physical distancing between travel parties. In addition, where it may be difficult to maintain physical distancing guidelines, physical barriers, like plexiglass, have been added throughout the 1998-built ship.

Finally, the company said it is adding more hand-sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the ship and will institute more cleaning, paying extra attention to high-touch areas such as handrails, doorknobs and elevator buttons; youth spaces, dining rooms and other common spaces; and inside all staterooms. In addition, all guest areas will undergo a deep cleaning nightly.