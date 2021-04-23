Disney Teases Details on New Disney Wish

The Disney Wish will introduce a brand-new, distinctly Disney design concept unlike anything at sea, the company said, ahead of bigger news coming on April 29. The ship will be delivered and start cruising in 2022.

Disney said that the motif of enchantment is the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship’s design, weaving imagination, emotion and adventure into the very fabric of the vessel’s unique personality.

“Enchantment is about unlocking the wonder in everything we do and experience,” said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “For the Disney Wish, we are creating a signature design language that exudes this emotional magic like only Disney can, by infusing every inch of this enchanted ship with more Disney stories and characters than ever before. The Disney Wish will be a place where families really do get to wish upon a star.”

Inspired by nearly a century of Disney fairytales, Walt Disney Imagineers have captured the essence of enchantment through three design lenses, using:

fairytale castles, emulating the classic storybook charm at the core of many enchanted tales;

forests and animals, bringing to life fascinating natural worlds and the animals that inhabit them; and

spirit of the sea, embodying the magic and mystery of the watery world below.

For the Disney Wish, the bow will feature Captain Minnie Mouse for the first time and the stern will boast a custom sculpture of the optimistic and adventurous Rapunzel. This artistic Disney Princess will appear to be “decorating” the exterior of the ship with her paintbrush and the help of her chameleon pal, Pascal, Disney said, in a statement.

Also new, is the Grand Hall, a bright, airy and elegant space that will welcome guests as they first step on the ship. Disney said that this fairytale castle-inspired atrium is touched with Gothic, Baroque and French Rococo influences that will give life to the columns, carvings, trimmings and adornments. At the base of a grand staircase, beneath the glow of the wishing star, will stand the personification of wish fulfillment herself: Cinderella.





