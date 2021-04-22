Royal Caribbean CEO Fain Takes Home $12 Million for 2020

Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Richard Fain saw total compensation of just over $12 million for fiscal year 2020, according to a company SEC filing.

Fain saw his base salary cut by nearly 50 percent, but made up for it with $11 million in stock awards.

Other company executives also had a good year, with CFO Jason Liberty seeing total compensation of $5.6 million, up from 2019.

Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley earned $7.4 million, also up from 2019.

The SEC filing noted that executives did forgo portions of their base salaries

The company said it wants to establish a mix of compensation components, including fixed and variable pay and short- and long-term incentives, that encourages "focus on both the short- and long-term interests of the company and its shareholders."

Of note, Carnival Corporation CEO Arnold Donald took home $11 million and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings CEO Frank Del Rio saw compensation of $36.4 million.

Royal Caribbean Group Compensation Table: