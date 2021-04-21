Seabourn to Homeport in Barbados; Cruising in July

Seabourn will homeport in Barbados this summer, starting July 18, according to President Josh Leibowitz.

Carnival Corporation's ultra-luxury brand will sail two different Southern Caribbean seven-day itineraries with the Seabourn Odyssey.

Guests will need to show proof of vaccination, according to Leibowitz.

The Odyssey marks the second Seabourn ship back in service as the Seabourn Ovation will start cruising in Greece in early July.

The voyages are open for booking on April 21. Guests can also choose a 14-day option, which combines the two seven-day itineraries between Windward and Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea.

“We are grateful to be working in concert with the Government of Barbados to restart tourism in Barbados and the Caribbean Sea,” said Leibowitz. “The entire Seabourn family is energized to provide our award-winning service, dining and entertainment on board Seabourn Odyssey starting again this July.”

“We look forward to welcoming Seabourn back to our shores and are pleased with the outlook for the restart of the cruise industry,” said Sen. the Hon. Lisa Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados. “Safe travel is our priority, and placing vaccinations and other key public health travel protocols at the core of our cruise industry restart will not only restore traveler confidence, but also offer comfort to visitors and Barbadians alike.”