Galveston Is Ready for Cruise Ships In July

"No one knows exactly when cruise ships will sail again from the Port of Galveston, but I can assure you that we’ll be ready," said Galveston Port CEO and Port Director Rodger Rees, in an emailed statement.

"We’re closely monitoring progress as industry leaders, federal officials and Congress shape how to resume safe, sustainable cruising the U.S.," he said. "Our staff has begun planning for a phased resumption of cruising as early as July, just to be ready. "

Rees said that to date, the port voluntarily invested $100,000 in health and safety upgrades in our cruise terminals.

"We’re communicating and coordinating with local health authorities and county, state and federal agencies to ensure that this region is prepared for safe, sustainable cruising. We’re also involved in regular discussions with cruise industry leaders to raise awareness among elected officials, the CDC and other decision-makers about the critical importance of getting the U.S. cruise industry sailing again," he added, noting that current indications are that cruises could start by this summer or early fall.

"Suspension of cruising from Galveston has resulted in huge losses for the Texas economy and families who rely on this industry. Based on historical economic impact annual statistics, loses are estimated at $1.2 billion in direct spending, 23,000 jobs and $1.6 billion in wages statewide," Rees added.

The port board is expected to vote on April 27 to adopt a revised budget that reflects continued confidence in the port staff’s performance and in a conservative expectation that Galveston cruises will ramp up beginning in August.

"At this point, it is still unknown what to expect from the CDC moving forward," Rees said.