Intellian

Galveston Is Ready for Cruise Ships In July

The Carnival Breeze at the Port of Galveston

"No one knows exactly when cruise ships will sail again from the Port of Galveston, but I can assure you that we’ll be ready," said Galveston Port CEO and Port Director Rodger Rees, in an emailed statement. 

"We’re closely monitoring progress as industry leaders, federal officials and Congress shape how to resume safe, sustainable cruising the U.S.," he said. "Our staff has begun planning for a phased resumption of cruising as early as July, just to be ready. "

Rees said that to date, the port voluntarily invested $100,000 in health and safety upgrades in our cruise terminals.

"We’re communicating and coordinating with local health authorities and county, state and federal agencies to ensure that this region is prepared for safe, sustainable cruising. We’re also involved in regular discussions with cruise industry leaders to raise awareness among elected officials, the CDC and other decision-makers about the critical importance of getting the U.S. cruise industry sailing again," he added, noting that current indications are that cruises could start by this summer or early fall.

"Suspension of cruising from Galveston has resulted in huge losses for the Texas economy and families who rely on this industry. Based on historical economic impact annual statistics, loses are estimated at $1.2 billion in direct spending, 23,000 jobs and $1.6 billion in wages statewide," Rees added.

The port board is expected to vote on April 27 to adopt a revised budget that reflects continued confidence in the port staff’s performance and in a conservative expectation that Galveston cruises will ramp up beginning in August.

"At this point, it is still unknown what to expect from the CDC moving forward," Rees said.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Harland Wolff

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report