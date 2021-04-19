SRC

Seabourn Announces 2022-2023 Voyages

Seabourn Odyssey

Seabourn has announced new cruises in the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia and the Pacific and Indian Oceans, with voyages scheduled during fall, winter and spring 2022-2023.

Itineraries are open for sale, and additional information on specific destinations is available on Seabourn’s website, according to a press release. 

“Our guests have asked us to release Seabourn itineraries earlier and earlier to plan future travel. We are excited to have our 2022 and 2023 cruise offerings for guests to book and experience ‘the Seabourn Difference’ from the Caribbean to the Panama Canal and Australia to Asia,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Every year brings new routes and destinations for our guests to experience the exclusive travel opportunities that we offer.”

New ports include Port Royal, Jamaica, and Tioman Island, Malaysia, while those the line hasn’t visited in at least five years include Hillsborough, Carriacou, Grenada; San Juan de Sur, Nicaragua; Quepos, Costa Rica; Baubau, Butung, Indonesia; and Tsuruga, Toyama, Sakata, Ishinomaki, Hitachinaka, and Miyako, Japan. 

Among the highlights and for the first time the Seabourn Ovation will cruise the Caribbean from December 2022 to April 2023 with three seven-day sailings round trip to Barbados, as well as 10 seven-day voyages between Barbados and St. Maarten. 

Also of note, the Seabourn Odyssey will sail in Australia and New Zealand during peak whale-watching season from December 2022 to March 2023, with five 16-day voyages between Sydney and Auckland.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report