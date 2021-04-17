Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations: Ship by Ship

As Carnival Cruise Line hopes from encouraging news to restart in the United States, it is keeping most of its fleet close to home.
Here are the locations of every Carnival Cruise Line ship as of April 17:
Mardi Gras
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 5,200 guests
Location: Barcelona, Spain
After being delivered in December, the new Mardi Gras has remained in Barcelona since January. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise from Port Canaveral.
Carnival Panorama
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Panorama is currently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The vessel has been in the region since December, after spending a few months in Central America.
Carnival Horizon
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
After leaving Miami a few days ago, the Carnival Horizon sailed back to the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.
Carnival Vista
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,000 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
The Carnival Vista is in Miami for a technical call. Spending the operational pause in the region, the vessel arrived in Florida on April 16 after several weeks anchored off the Bahamas.
Carnival Breeze
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Employed on crew repatriation efforts, the Carnival Breeze sailed to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe before arriving back in the Bahamas in August. The vessel is currently at the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage.
Carnival Magic
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
Another ship used in crew repatriation, the Carnival Magic brought crew members back to Europe in 2020. The vessel has remained in Italy ever since along with other Carnival Corporation ships.
Carnival Dream
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,650 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Dream is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas region. Currently, it is anchored off Great Stirrup Cay.
Carnival Splendor
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: Singapore
The Carnival Splendor remains laid up in Singapore. One of Carnival’s Australia-based vessels, it arrived in Asia soon after its cruises were suspended.
Carnival Freedom
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Florida Coast
After docking in Miami for resupplying, the Carnival Freedom is returning to the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Liberty
Year Built: 2005
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Florida Coast
The Carnival Liberty is presently near Florida. Like the Carnival Freedom, it recently docked in Miami for supplies before returning to the Great Bahama Bank.
Carnival Valor
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Civitavecchia, Italy
Since September, the Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia, along with the Carnival Magic.
Carnival Miracle
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Long Beach, California
The Carnival Miracle has been in Long Beach for the past few months. The ship arrived back in the U.S. in December, after a long period anchored off Panama.
Carnival Glory
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: Miami, Florida
Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Glory arrived in Miami for a technical call on April 16.
Carnival Conquest
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,974 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.
Carnival Legend
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Caribbean
The Carnival Legend was recently employed on humanitarian efforts in St. Vincent. With the local volcano near eruption, the vessel helped evacuated the island residents, along with other cruise ships. Currently it is sailing to St. Maarten.
Carnival Pride
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Florida Coast
The Carnival Pride is currently near Florida. The Spirit-class vessel was previously anchored off Freeport in the Bahamas.
Carnival Spirit
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Location: Singapore
After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit remained in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.
Carnival Victory/Radiance
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: Cádiz, Spain
The Carnival Victory is still in Cádiz, Spain. In March 2020, the vessel arrived at the port for a major refit, which had work suspended soon after the pandemic started.
Carnival Sunrise
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 2,984 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sunrise visited Florida in March. More recently, the vessel has been in the Great Bahama Bank, along with other Carnival vessels.
Carnival Elation
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Another Carnival ship spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Elation is currently near Little Stirrup Cay.
Carnival Paradise
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: Caribbean
Like the Carnival Legend, the Carnival Paradise was recently used to evacuate residents of St. Vincent after the imminent eruption of the La Sofrière volcano. The ship is currently sailing St. Maarten.
Carnival Sunshine
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Along with other Carnival vessels, the Carnival Sunshine is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.
Carnival Sensation
Year Built: 1993
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
The Carnival Sensation is yet another Carnival ship in the Bahamas. The Fantasy-class vessel is currently near Freeport.
Carnival Ecstasy
Year Built: 1991
Capacity: 2,040 guests
Location: The Bahamas
Used on a repatriation trip to Asia earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas.