Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Locations: Ship by Ship

As Carnival Cruise Line hopes from encouraging news to restart in the United States, it is keeping most of its fleet close to home.

Here are the locations of every Carnival Cruise Line ship as of April 17:

Mardi Gras

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 5,200 guests

Location: Barcelona, Spain

After being delivered in December, the new Mardi Gras has remained in Barcelona since January. The LNG-powered vessel is expected to cross the Atlantic eventually, ahead of its inaugural cruise from Port Canaveral.

Carnival Panorama

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Panorama is currently docked at the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. The vessel has been in the region since December, after spending a few months in Central America.

Carnival Horizon

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

After leaving Miami a few days ago, the Carnival Horizon sailed back to the Bahamas, where it is spending the operational pause.

Carnival Vista

Year Built: 2016

Capacity: 4,000 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

The Carnival Vista is in Miami for a technical call. Spending the operational pause in the region, the vessel arrived in Florida on April 16 after several weeks anchored off the Bahamas.

Carnival Breeze

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Employed on crew repatriation efforts, the Carnival Breeze sailed to the Mediterranean and Northern Europe before arriving back in the Bahamas in August. The vessel is currently at the Great Stirrup Cay Anchorage.

Carnival Magic

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Another ship used in crew repatriation, the Carnival Magic brought crew members back to Europe in 2020. The vessel has remained in Italy ever since along with other Carnival Corporation ships.

Carnival Dream

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,650 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Dream is spending the operational pause in the Bahamas region. Currently, it is anchored off Great Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Splendor

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: Singapore

The Carnival Splendor remains laid up in Singapore. One of Carnival’s Australia-based vessels, it arrived in Asia soon after its cruises were suspended.

Carnival Freedom

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Florida Coast

After docking in Miami for resupplying, the Carnival Freedom is returning to the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Liberty

Year Built: 2005

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Florida Coast

The Carnival Liberty is presently near Florida. Like the Carnival Freedom, it recently docked in Miami for supplies before returning to the Great Bahama Bank.

Carnival Valor

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Civitavecchia, Italy

Since September, the Carnival Valor has been anchored off Italy. The vessel is currently near the Port of Civitavecchia, along with the Carnival Magic.

Carnival Miracle

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Long Beach, California

The Carnival Miracle has been in Long Beach for the past few months. The ship arrived back in the U.S. in December, after a long period anchored off Panama.

Carnival Glory

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: Miami, Florida

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Glory arrived in Miami for a technical call on April 16.

Carnival Conquest

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,974 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Conquest is anchored off Little Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas.

Carnival Legend

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Caribbean

The Carnival Legend was recently employed on humanitarian efforts in St. Vincent. With the local volcano near eruption, the vessel helped evacuated the island residents, along with other cruise ships. Currently it is sailing to St. Maarten.

Carnival Pride

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Florida Coast

The Carnival Pride is currently near Florida. The Spirit-class vessel was previously anchored off Freeport in the Bahamas.

Carnival Spirit

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,100 guests

Location: Singapore

After being used on crew repatriation voyages, the Carnival Spirit remained in Asia. Currently, the ship is anchored off Singapore.

Carnival Victory/Radiance

Year Built: 2000

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: Cádiz, Spain

The Carnival Victory is still in Cádiz, Spain. In March 2020, the vessel arrived at the port for a major refit, which had work suspended soon after the pandemic started.

Carnival Sunrise

Year Built: 1999

Capacity: 2,984 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Sunrise visited Florida in March. More recently, the vessel has been in the Great Bahama Bank, along with other Carnival vessels.

Carnival Elation

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Another Carnival ship spending the operational pause in the Bahamas, the Carnival Elation is currently near Little Stirrup Cay.

Carnival Paradise

Year Built: 1998

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: Caribbean

Like the Carnival Legend, the Carnival Paradise was recently used to evacuate residents of St. Vincent after the imminent eruption of the La Sofrière volcano. The ship is currently sailing St. Maarten.

Carnival Sunshine

Year Built: 1996

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Along with other Carnival vessels, the Carnival Sunshine is anchored near Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.

Carnival Sensation

Year Built: 1993

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

The Carnival Sensation is yet another Carnival ship in the Bahamas. The Fantasy-class vessel is currently near Freeport.

Carnival Ecstasy

Year Built: 1991

Capacity: 2,040 guests

Location: The Bahamas

Used on a repatriation trip to Asia earlier in 2020, the Carnival Ecstasy is currently anchored off the Bahamas.