Holland America Line to Include Alcohol and More Amenities in Fare Option

Holland America Line is launching a new “Have It All” premium package that includes shore excursions, beverages, specialty dining and Wi-Fi in the ticket price, offering a new all-inclusive experience.

Available year-round on all itineraries six days or longer except Grand Voyages, “Have It All” is valued at $99 per guest, per day, for a seven-day cruise, and “Have it All” cruise fares represent savings of 50% or more off the included amenities compared to purchasing them individually, the company said, in a press release.

“Have it All” fares will be available for booking April 21, 2021.

“We conducted extensive research with experienced cruisers and travel partners to understand what they find most valuable when purchasing a cruise and the results overwhelmingly pointed toward one simple fare that included our top amenities,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Our past promotions that offered these perks have been extremely popular, so we created a premium package that is available all the time and on nearly all our cruises.”

“Have It All” also includes four high-value extras in the fare with more amenities as the length of cruise increase.

Cruises of 6 to 9 days:

One shore excursion up to $100 value or $100 off any one tour for all guests in a stateroom.

Signature Beverage Package for all guests in a stateroom. Enjoy a large selection of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails, soda, coffee and more. Up to 15 drinks per day allowed, and bar service charges are included.

One night of specialty dining for all guests in a stateroom.

A Wi-Fi package for the first and second guests in a stateroom.

Cruises of 10 to 20 days:

All of the extras included in the package for six- to nine-day cruises, plus an additional $100 shore excursion or tour credit ($200 per guest total)

When guests book a Holland America Line cruise, the "Have It All" fare is presented as an option with the included perks already factored into the price across all stateroom and suite categories.

The company said that those who prefer to cruise without all of the extras have the option of a standard fare when making a booking. Each guest in a stateroom must book the "Have it All" cruise fare to receive the extras.