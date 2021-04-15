Cordelia Cruises Postpones Inaugural Sailing

Indian startup Cordelia Cruises has announced that, due to the coronavirus situation in the country, it won’t be able to sail its first voyage on May 7, 2021, as previously planned.

“While we cannot wait to serve our guests and trade partners, our commitment to fight the second wave and bring back safe travel in India remains unshakable. We are very confident that with the current initiatives taken by the government of India and state governments, Indians will soon be able to travel safely and create travel memories once again,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

“Cordelia Cruises is working very closely with the Government of India, shipping authorities, port authority, and travel industry to create a future when travel can safely start again after the current pandemic of Corona passes away, and Indians can cruise and enjoy the proud Indian offering of global standards and quality,” it added.

Cordelia Cruises is an Indian startup that positions itself as a “premium cruise brand.” It’s owned by Waterways Leisure Tourism Private Limited. The cruise line aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through “experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian.”

In December 2020, the cruise line acquired a former Royal Caribbean International ship, the Empress of the Seas, which has been renamed as just the Empress.

According to the press release, Cordelia Cruises has seen a “truly stupendous” response to its launch in early 2021.

“We have been overwhelmed by the thousands of inquiries and bookings we have received. We remain eternally grateful for the support we have received from our guests,” the cruise line wrote. “We are thankful and convey our happiness to our travel partners, who have committed to stand by our decision and to provide a lifetime, safe experience for our guests on the Empress.”