P&O Cruises Releases More Availability for UK Summer Program

Citing guest demand, P&O Cruises is releasing what it said is more availability for its three- and four-night ultimate escape UK holidays on the Britannia this summer.

Three night breaks on the Britannia are now on sale priced from £249 per person for an inside cabin.

P&O Cruises ultimate escape UK holidays will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast, the company said.

P&O Cruises new Iona will be offering seven night UK itineraries running from August 7, 2021 to September 18, 2021. This includes a maiden voyage sailing around the Scottish islands where Iona will anchor off Iona.

The Iona’s seven night maiden voyage starts from £1,049 per person.