Vancouver

P&O Cruises Releases More Availability for UK Summer Program

Britannia

Citing guest demand, P&O Cruises is releasing what it said is more availability for its three- and four-night ultimate escape UK holidays on the Britannia this summer.

Three night breaks on the Britannia are now on sale priced from £249 per person for an inside cabin.

P&O Cruises ultimate escape UK holidays will depart from Southampton between June and September, sailing around the UK coast, the company said.

P&O Cruises new Iona will be offering seven night UK itineraries running from August 7, 2021 to September 18, 2021. This includes a maiden voyage sailing around the Scottish islands where Iona will anchor off Iona.

The Iona’s seven night maiden voyage starts from £1,049 per person.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

104 Ships | 208,898 Berths | $62 Billion | View

2021 Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Skynet Travel

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Annual Report