A Look At Celebrity Cruises Alternative Restaurants

With a fleet of modern ships, Celebrity Cruises has some of the most unique restaurant options in the cruise industry. Here are some of the highlights:



Tuscan Restaurant

Price: $45 per person

Specialty: Italian Steakhouse

The Tuscan Restaurant is a classic specialty option found across the Celebrity fleet serving Italian dishes with a modern twist. The menu features handmade pasta, artisanal salumi, fish, butcher cut meats and even USDA Prime dry-aged steaks. A special beverage menu is also available, offering regional Italian wines and Italian cocktails and beers.



Le Petit Chef

Price: $55 per person

Specialty: Global

Mixing dining with entertainment, Le Petit Chef features a premium menu with global cuisine and 3D animation art. The meal is "served" by a virtual chef, who brings the entire tabletop to life.



Eden Restaurant

Price: $55 per person

Specialty: Contemporary Fine Dining

For a flat fee, Celebrity’s Eden Restaurant promises to take guests to new and exciting culinary places. The venue, located in a three-deck entertainment complex, offers sensory experiences and experimental dishes, paired with innovative, mouthwatering specialties, all inspired by nature.



Lawn Club Grill

Price: $45 per person

Specialty: Grilling

A trademark of the Solstice Class, The Lawn Club has its own grill on the Celebrity Silhouette and the Celebrity Reflection.

The venue is a casual and open-air eatery that serves 12 grilling specialties, including seafood, vegetables, poultry and premium beef.



Fine Cut Steakhouse

Price: $49 per person

Specialty: American Steakhouse

The Fine Cut Steakhouse is available on Celebrity’s newest ships. It’s open for lunch and dinner and has both indoor and outdoor seating and even a private dining room area. The menu offers a wide selection of premium meats and fresh seafood.



Magic Carpet Restaurant

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Seafood / Exclusive

Celebrity’s most unique dining venue, the Magic Carpet Restaurant, is suspended on the side of the Edge Class ships. The open-air eatery offers different experiences depending on where it is positioned.

When on Deck 5, it works as an extension of the Raw on 5 restaurant, which serves seafood. When it reaches the top level of the ship, it offers what Celebrity calls Dinner on the Edge – a premium culinary experience.



Sushi on 5

Price: A la carte

Specialty: Japanese

Sushi on 5 serves Japanese specialties in a menu crafted by the expert restaurateur and sushi chef Yoshikazu “Yoshi” Okada. On the Edge Class ships, the venue evolves to Raw on 5, which serves additional options – including handmade sushi rolls and nigiri, oysters and fresh lobsters.



Murano

Price: $50 per person

Specialty: French Continental

Murano, available on the Solstice Class ships, offers French cuisine. The venue opens for dinner and serves nouveau specialties, with some dishes prepared tableside. A food-and-wine pairing menu is also available for a flat fee.