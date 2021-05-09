Intellian

A Look At Celebrity Cruises Alternative Restaurants

With a fleet of modern ships, Celebrity Cruises has some of the most unique restaurant options in the cruise industry. Here are some of the highlights:

Tuscan Restaurant
Tuscan Restaurant 
Price: $45 per person
Specialty: Italian Steakhouse

The Tuscan Restaurant is a classic specialty option found across the Celebrity fleet serving Italian dishes with a modern twist. The menu features handmade pasta, artisanal salumi, fish, butcher cut meats and even USDA Prime dry-aged steaks. A special beverage menu is also available, offering regional Italian wines and Italian cocktails and beers. 

Le Petit Chef
Le Petit Chef
Price: $55 per person
Specialty: Global

Mixing dining with entertainment, Le Petit Chef features a premium menu with global cuisine and 3D animation art. The meal is "served" by a virtual chef, who brings the entire tabletop to life.

Eden Restaurant
Eden Restaurant
Price: $55 per person
Specialty: Contemporary Fine Dining

For a flat fee, Celebrity’s Eden Restaurant promises to take guests to new and exciting culinary places. The venue, located in a three-deck entertainment complex, offers sensory experiences and experimental dishes, paired with innovative, mouthwatering specialties, all inspired by nature.

Lawn Club Grill
Lawn Club Grill
Price: $45 per person
Specialty: Grilling 

A trademark of the Solstice Class, The Lawn Club has its own grill on the Celebrity Silhouette and the Celebrity Reflection.

The venue is a casual and open-air eatery that serves 12 grilling specialties, including seafood, vegetables, poultry and premium beef.

Fine Cut Steakhouse
Fine Cut Steakhouse 
Price: $49 per person
Specialty: American Steakhouse

The Fine Cut Steakhouse is available on Celebrity’s newest ships. It’s open for lunch and dinner and has both indoor and outdoor seating and even a private dining room area. The menu offers a wide selection of premium meats and fresh seafood.

Magic Carpet Restaurant
Magic Carpet Restaurant  
Price: A la carte
Specialty: Seafood / Exclusive

Celebrity’s most unique dining venue, the Magic Carpet Restaurant, is suspended on the side of the Edge Class ships. The open-air eatery offers different experiences depending on where it is positioned.

When on Deck 5, it works as an extension of the Raw on 5 restaurant, which serves seafood. When it reaches the top level of the ship, it offers what Celebrity calls Dinner on the Edge – a premium culinary experience.

Sushi on Five 
Sushi on 5
Price: A la carte
Specialty: Japanese

Sushi on 5 serves Japanese specialties in a menu crafted by the expert restaurateur and sushi chef Yoshikazu “Yoshi” Okada. On the Edge Class ships, the venue evolves to Raw on 5, which serves additional options – including handmade sushi rolls and nigiri, oysters and fresh lobsters.

Murano
Murano
Price: $50 per person
Specialty: French Continental

Murano, available on the Solstice Class ships, offers French cuisine. The venue opens for dinner and serves nouveau specialties, with some dishes prepared tableside. A food-and-wine pairing menu is also available for a flat fee.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB InBev
Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

102 Ships | 207,768 Berths | $61 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Luxury Report

Cruise Industry News Luxury Report

Highlights:

Market Overview

40+ New Ships

2021-2027

First to Recover

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

AB InBev

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

2021 Cruise Industry News China Market Report