Pacific Encounter Completes Drydock in Singapore

The Pacific Encounter has completed her two-week drydock in Singapore, P&O Cruises Australia announced on social media. She is now sporting her iconic name badge and has received stylish finishing touches onboard her spaces and features.

According to the announcement, P&O’s trio of restaurants – the Italian Angelo’s, Pan-Asian-inspired Dragon Lady and contemporary Australian dining outlet The Waterfront – have all been fitted with stylish new carpets and artworks in “keeping with the homegrown cruise line’s signature look and feel.”

P&O Cruises Australia President, Sture Myrmell, said the completion of the Pacific Encounter was a “positive step forward for Australia's homegrown cruise line as it looks ahead to the resumption of sailing.”

Brisbane is scheduled to become the Pacific Encounter's home port later in 2021. The Pacific Encounter, the Pacific Adventure and the Pacific Explorer will complete P&O’s fantastic three ship line-up in Australia.