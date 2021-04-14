Latest Update: List of All Cruise Lines Set to Cruise from the UK

The United Kingdom is leading the way when it comes to cruise ships reentering service this spring and summer, with numerous lines planning ex-UK programs.
Here's the latest:
Disney Cruise Line
Ship: Disney Magic
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750
Built: 1998
First Cruise: “Summer 2021”
Homeport: Liverpool and Southampton
Itinerary: “Staycation at Sea”
Vaccination required? No
The Disney Magic will be based on the United Kingdom for the summer. The Disney Cruise Line vessel will offer two-, three- and four-night “staycation at sea sailings” from Liverpool and Southampton, exclusive to local residents.
Bookings are expected to open on April 19.
Celebrity Cruises
Ship: Celebrity Silhouette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894
Built: 2011
First Cruise: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Portland, Inverness, Kirkwall, Glasgow, Belfast and Liverpool
Vaccination required? Yes
Celebrity Cruises is returning to the United Kingdom in July, with domestic sailings aboard the Celebrity Silhouette.
The Solstice-class ship will sail from Southampton, offering six- to eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline.
Saga Cruises
Ship: Spirit of Discovery
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000
Built: 2019
First Cruise: June 27, 2021
Homeport: Tilbury
Itinerary: British Islands, Scottish Highlands and the Norwegian Fjords
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Spirit of Adventure
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000
Built: 2020
First Cruise: July 26, 2021
Homeport: Tilbury
Itinerary: 15 nights to Newcastle, Newhaven, Dundee, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Ullapool, Cruise St Kilda, Greenock, Belfast, Douglas, Holyhead, Bristol and Falmouth
Vaccination required? Yes
Saga Cruises is offering a new summer 2021 United Kingdom program aboard its two ships, the Spirit of Adventure and the Spirit of Discovery.
Both ships will be based in Tilbury, offering cruises to the British Islands, the Scottish Highlands and even the Norwegian Fjords. The first cruise is scheduled on June 27 and will be exclusive to fully vaccinated guests.
MSC Cruises
Ship: MSC Virtuosa
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888
Built: 2021
First Cruise: May 20, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Series of short cruises followed by seven-night sailings visiting “UK’s favorite destinations"
Vaccination required? No
MSC Cruises will also be offering special sailings in the United Kingdom this summer, using the new MSC Virtuosa.
The 2021-built vessel will offer a range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles starting on May 20.
Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests will be welcome, but the sailings are only available for UK residents.
Royal Caribbean International
Ship: Anthem of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100
Built: 2015
First Cruise: July 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Short “Ocean Getaways” followed by longer cruises to the British Isles
Vaccination required? Yes
Royal Caribbean International announced cruises in the United Kingdom for the summer.
The company will base the Anthem of the Seas in Southampton, offering short cruises to nowhere and longer voyages to the British Isles.
Royal Caribbean is also offering 999 free staterooms to emergency service professionals, as a way of recognizing their “tremendous effort” in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Virgin Voyages
Ship: Scarlet Lady
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,800
Built: 2020
First Cruise: August 6, 2021
Homeport: Portsmouth
Itinerary: “Summer Soiree Series”
Vaccination required? Yes
After cancelling its entire summer season in the United States, Virgin announced a new UK program for 2021. \
Starting in August, the new Scarlet Lady will offer short cruises to nowhere from Portsmouth, in England.
Called Summer Soiree Series, the cruises will only be available for fully-vaccinated UK adults.
P&O Cruises
Ship: Britannia
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611
Built: 2015
First Cruise: June 27, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Iona
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200
Built: 2020
First Cruise: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast
Vaccination required? Yes
P&O Cruises announced its return into service will commence with a new program of sailings in the UK.
Sailing from Southampton, the company will offer ocean cruises around the UK coast, exclusive to local, fully-vaccinated residents. Two ships will be used initially, the flagship Britannia and the new Iona.
Cunard Line
Ship: Queen Elizabeth
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,092
Built: 2010
First Cruise: July 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: British Isles
Vaccination required? Yes
Cunard is also preparing a series of UK voyages for the summer. The Queen Elizabeth will cruise from the Port of Southampton, offering cruises around the British Islands.
Three different itineraries are available for UK residents, who need to be fully vaccinated before boarding.
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines
Ship: Borealis
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,320
Built: 1997
First Cruise: July 5, 2021
Homeport: Liverpool
Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly
Vaccination required? TBD
Ship: Bolette
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,380
Built: 2000
First Cruise: August 16, 2021
Homeport: Dover
Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly
Vaccination required? TBD
Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is returning to service with a new program of cruises around the British Isles for summer 2021.
With 11 sailings, the schedule includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, onboard the brand’s new vessels – Bolette and Borealis.
Both ships will offer scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly.
The company is yet to determine if COVID-19 vaccination will be required for guests
Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Venus
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2021
First Cruise: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Portsmouth
Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”
Vaccination required? Yes
Viking Cruises will launch service from the UK in May, with the new Viking Venus.
The luxury cruise line recently announced plans to offer special cruises along the coast of England, sailing from Portsmouth.
The new program is only available to UK residents and includes eight-night ocean itineraries called England's Scenic Shores.
Princess Cruises
Ship: Regal Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2014
First Cruise: July 31, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Sky Princess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600
Built: 2019
First Cruise: August 30, 2021
Homeport: Southampton
Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock
Vaccination required? Yes
Princess Cruises has also revealed plans to sail in the UK later this summer. The Carnival-owned brand will offer series of short breaks and week-long sailings aboard MedallionClass ships, the Regal Princess and the Sky Princess.
Both vessels will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.
According to Princess, the trips will only be available for UK resident and COVID-19 vaccinated guests.
Marella Cruises
Ship: TBD
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): TBD
Built: TBD
First Cruise: Summer 2021
Homeport: TBD
Itinerary: UK Domestic Cruising
Vaccination required? TBD
In a social media post, Marella Cruises announced it will join the long list of brands offering a United Kingdom-based domestic program this summer.
Additional details are not yet available but will be released soon.