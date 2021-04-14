Latest Update: List of All Cruise Lines Set to Cruise from the UK

The United Kingdom is leading the way when it comes to cruise ships reentering service this spring and summer, with numerous lines planning ex-UK programs.

Here's the latest:

Disney Cruise Line

Ship: Disney Magic

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,750

Built: 1998

First Cruise: “Summer 2021”

Homeport: Liverpool and Southampton

Itinerary: “Staycation at Sea”

Vaccination required? No

The Disney Magic will be based on the United Kingdom for the summer. The Disney Cruise Line vessel will offer two-, three- and four-night “staycation at sea sailings” from Liverpool and Southampton, exclusive to local residents.

Bookings are expected to open on April 19.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,894

Built: 2011

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Portland, Inverness, Kirkwall, Glasgow, Belfast and Liverpool

Vaccination required? Yes

Celebrity Cruises is returning to the United Kingdom in July, with domestic sailings aboard the Celebrity Silhouette.

The Solstice-class ship will sail from Southampton, offering six- to eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline.

Saga Cruises

Ship: Spirit of Discovery

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000

Built: 2019

First Cruise: June 27, 2021

Homeport: Tilbury

Itinerary: British Islands, Scottish Highlands and the Norwegian Fjords

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Spirit of Adventure

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,000

Built: 2020

First Cruise: July 26, 2021

Homeport: Tilbury

Itinerary: 15 nights to Newcastle, Newhaven, Dundee, Kirkwall, Orkney Islands, Ullapool, Cruise St Kilda, Greenock, Belfast, Douglas, Holyhead, Bristol and Falmouth

Vaccination required? Yes

Saga Cruises is offering a new summer 2021 United Kingdom program aboard its two ships, the Spirit of Adventure and the Spirit of Discovery.

Both ships will be based in Tilbury, offering cruises to the British Islands, the Scottish Highlands and even the Norwegian Fjords. The first cruise is scheduled on June 27 and will be exclusive to fully vaccinated guests.

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,888

Built: 2021

First Cruise: May 20, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Series of short cruises followed by seven-night sailings visiting “UK’s favorite destinations"

Vaccination required? No

MSC Cruises will also be offering special sailings in the United Kingdom this summer, using the new MSC Virtuosa.

The 2021-built vessel will offer a range of short breaks and week-long cruises around the British Isles starting on May 20.

Both vaccinated and non-vaccinated guests will be welcome, but the sailings are only available for UK residents.

Royal Caribbean International

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

First Cruise: July 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Short “Ocean Getaways” followed by longer cruises to the British Isles

Vaccination required? Yes

Royal Caribbean International announced cruises in the United Kingdom for the summer.

The company will base the Anthem of the Seas in Southampton, offering short cruises to nowhere and longer voyages to the British Isles.

Royal Caribbean is also offering 999 free staterooms to emergency service professionals, as a way of recognizing their “tremendous effort” in facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virgin Voyages

Ship: Scarlet Lady

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,800

Built: 2020

First Cruise: August 6, 2021

Homeport: Portsmouth

Itinerary: “Summer Soiree Series”

Vaccination required? Yes

After cancelling its entire summer season in the United States, Virgin announced a new UK program for 2021. \

Starting in August, the new Scarlet Lady will offer short cruises to nowhere from Portsmouth, in England.

Called Summer Soiree Series, the cruises will only be available for fully-vaccinated UK adults.

P&O Cruises

Ship: Britannia

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,611

Built: 2015

First Cruise: June 27, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Iona

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200

Built: 2020

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Cruising around the UK coast

Vaccination required? Yes

P&O Cruises announced its return into service will commence with a new program of sailings in the UK.

Sailing from Southampton, the company will offer ocean cruises around the UK coast, exclusive to local, fully-vaccinated residents. Two ships will be used initially, the flagship Britannia and the new Iona.

Cunard Line

Ship: Queen Elizabeth

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,092

Built: 2010

First Cruise: July 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: British Isles

Vaccination required? Yes

Cunard is also preparing a series of UK voyages for the summer. The Queen Elizabeth will cruise from the Port of Southampton, offering cruises around the British Islands.

Three different itineraries are available for UK residents, who need to be fully vaccinated before boarding.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ship: Borealis

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,320

Built: 1997

First Cruise: July 5, 2021

Homeport: Liverpool

Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly

Vaccination required? TBD

Ship: Bolette

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,380

Built: 2000

First Cruise: August 16, 2021

Homeport: Dover

Itinerary: Scenic Cruising at the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly

Vaccination required? TBD

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is returning to service with a new program of cruises around the British Isles for summer 2021.

With 11 sailings, the schedule includes departures from Dover and Liverpool, onboard the brand’s new vessels – Bolette and Borealis.

Both ships will offer scenic sailings taking in the best of the British Isles, including the Shetland and Orkney islands and the Isles of Scilly.

The company is yet to determine if COVID-19 vaccination will be required for guests

Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Venus

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2021

First Cruise: May 22, 2021

Homeport: Portsmouth

Itinerary: “England's Scenic Shores”

Vaccination required? Yes

Viking Cruises will launch service from the UK in May, with the new Viking Venus.

The luxury cruise line recently announced plans to offer special cruises along the coast of England, sailing from Portsmouth.

The new program is only available to UK residents and includes eight-night ocean itineraries called England's Scenic Shores.

Princess Cruises

Ship: Regal Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2014

First Cruise: July 31, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Sky Princess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,600

Built: 2019

First Cruise: August 30, 2021

Homeport: Southampton

Itinerary: Scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock

Vaccination required? Yes

Princess Cruises has also revealed plans to sail in the UK later this summer. The Carnival-owned brand will offer series of short breaks and week-long sailings aboard MedallionClass ships, the Regal Princess and the Sky Princess.

Both vessels will offer scenic cruises and voyages with stops in UK ports-of-call including Liverpool, Belfast and Greenock, with itineraries ranging from three to seven nights.

According to Princess, the trips will only be available for UK resident and COVID-19 vaccinated guests.

Marella Cruises

Ship: TBD

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): TBD

Built: TBD

First Cruise: Summer 2021

Homeport: TBD

Itinerary: UK Domestic Cruising

Vaccination required? TBD

In a social media post, Marella Cruises announced it will join the long list of brands offering a United Kingdom-based domestic program this summer.

Additional details are not yet available but will be released soon.