5 Unique Disney Cruise Line Itineraries

With a fleet of four ships, Disney Cruise Line offers its core product in the Caribbean, sailing from Port Canaveral, but also has sailings on the West Coast, in Alaska and Europe.

Here are five unique Disney itineraries:

Ship: Disney Dream

Date: March 7, 2022

Length: 4 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral

Ports: Two stops in Castaway Cay (Bahamas)

This short cruise offers two stops at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas. A "paradise," the destination is home to white-sand beaches and recreation for all ages, according to the company. Departing from Port Canaveral, the itinerary takes place on the Disney Dream and also features a day at sea.

Ship: Disney Wonder

Date: February 2, 2022

Length: 6 nights

Homeport: New Orleans

Ports: Cozumel (Mexico) and Grand Cayman (Cayman Islands)

Disney Cruise Line also sails from the Port of New Orleans. From the Big Easy, the company offers a selection of short getaways and longer cruises to the Caribbean, including this six-night trip on the Disney Wonder. Other then two days at sea, the itinerary includes stops at two Caribbean favorites: Cozumel and Grand Cayman.

Ship: Disney Magic

Date: May 8, 2022

Length: 13 nights

Homeport: Miami (United States) to Barcelona (Spain)

Ports: Ponta Delgada (Azores, Portugal), Lisbon (Portugal), Cádiz (Spain), Málaga (Spain) and Cartagena (Spain)

For those looking for longer, more adventurous itineraries, Disney Cruise Line offers transatlantic crossings twice a year. This specific cruise departs Miami in May 2022 and features several calls in Portugal and Spain, including a stop in the Azores, an archipelago in the middle of the Atlantic.

Ship: Disney Magic

Date: August 17, 2022

Length: 11 nights

Homeport: Copenhagen (Denmark) to Dover (England)

Ports: Olden (Norway), Maloy (Norway), Reykjavik (Iceland) – with overnight, Kirkwall (Scotland) and Invergordon (Scotland)

This port-intensive itinerary allows the guest to visit Iceland during a Disney cruise. Departing Denmark, the trip visits five different destinations, including Reykjavik, where the Disney Magic spends a night docked. Another highlight is Maloy, an unusual cruise call in Norway.

Ship: Disney Fantasy

Date: July 21, 2022

Length: 9 nights

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Ports: Philipsburg (St. Maarten), Roseau (Dominica), St. John’s (Antigua), St. Thomas (US Virgin Islands) and Castaway Cay (Bahamas)

The Disney Fantasy connects Port Canaveral with the Southern Caribbean on this nine-night cruise. Other than stops in Dominica, Antigua, St. Maarten and St. Thomas, trip also includes a call at Castaway Cay, Disney’s private island in the Bahamas.