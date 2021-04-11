Seafarers Grateful for Le Havre Support Initiative

Seafarers calling at Port of Le Havre are very appreciative of an initiative started by local associations and private operators providing moral support during their call at Le Havre.

“As we had our call in Le Havre on March 17, we were really overwhelmed by the warmth of your welcome. Of course, we really appreciated the baguettes and croissants, but the (entire) gesture filled us with joy. We as seafarers are still appreciated!” the captain of the tanker Scheldedijk wrote in a letter to Seamen’s club Le Havre.

The captain added that, during the pandemic, the life of seafarers is uncomfortable, with no permission to leave the ship at ports.

“Our Filipino crew serve mostly quite long contracts and, if you are not allowed to go ashore for some diversion, life can be tough!” the captain wrote. “Please don't underestimate the gesture of your visit onboard our good ship Scheldedijk and the nice surprise treat; it really meant a lot to us. And also, many thanks for helping us go to the supermarket and the nice talks in the Seamen's club.”

According to Port of Le Havre, the initiative – started on March 15 – includes a French breakfast with fresh baguettes, croissants, jam and other delicacies delivered to the ships, as well as a supportive message to the captain and crew.

The surprise and happiness are great and go well beyond this ‘gourmet box’, as shown by the many grateful messages received, the port said.

“We know what (seafarers) endure with extended duration of service onboard without a clear prospect of going back home, and more often without being able to set a foot ashore during port calls. … Initiated by the Propeller Club of Le Havre and thanks to engagement from Seamen’s Club’s volunteers and employees, more than 70 ships, i.e. around 1,500 worldwide seafarers, are now aware that, in our port, we don't forget them,” Port of Le Havre wrote in a press release.