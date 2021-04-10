Here Are The Cruise Lines Returning to Service in North America and the Caribbean

The cruise industry is returning to service in North America and the Caribbean, with a handful of ships either operating already or soon set to begin sailing. This ranges from megaships sailing in the Caribbean without touching a U.S. port to smaller U.S.-flagged vessels in Alaska and on the Mississippi.

Here are the cruise lines staging North American comebacks:

Royal Caribbean and Celebrity

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

First Cruise: June 12, 2021

Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)

Itinerary: CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

First Cruise: June 26, 2021

Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)

Itinerary: CocoCay and Royal Naval Dockyard (overnight)

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Celebrity Millennium

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038

Built: 2000

First Cruise: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)

Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados

Vaccination required? Yes

Royal Caribbean International was among the first cruise lines to announce a service restart in North America.

The company picked the Bahamas and Bermuda as homeport countries and will offer two different itineraries, starting in June.

The sister brand Celebrity Cruises is also relaunching operations in the region, with the Celebrity Millennium offering a Caribbean program from June from St. Maarten.

Crystal Cruises

Ship: Crystal Serenity

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,070

Built: 2003

First Cruise: July 3, 2021

Homeport: Nassau and Bimini (Bahamas)

Itinerary: Harbour Island, Great Exuma Island, San Salvador Island and Long Island

Vaccination required? Yes

Crystal Cruises is planning an all-Bahamas operation starting in July. The luxury brand will sail from Nassau and Bimini with the Crystal Serenity, offering a seven-night local itinerary called Luxury Bahamas Escape.

"The all-Bahamas itineraries eliminate the risk of border closures between countries and offer close-to-home options for North American travelers eager to begin exploring again," Crystal said.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ship: Norwegian Joy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200

Built: 2017

First Cruise: August 7, 2021

Homeport: Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Norwegian Gem

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2007

First Cruise: August 15, 2021

Homeport: La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Itinerary: Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua

Vaccination required? Yes

Another company resuming service in North America, Norwegian Cruise Line will operate two ships in the Caribbean from August.

Recently announced, the Norwegian Joy will be homeported in Jamaica, with cruises to Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios. The Norwegian Gem, meanwhile, will sail from La Romana to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua.

Viking Cruises

Ship: Viking Orion

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930

Built: 2018

First Cruise: June 2021

Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)

Itinerary: St. George’s (with overnight) and King’s Wharf

Vaccination required? Yes

Viking is restarting service in North America with a unique eight-day itinerary to Bermuda.

From June, the luxury brand will sail from Hamilton, with the Viking Orion. Before returning to its homeport, the vessel will also call other two destinations in Bermuda: St. George’s and King’s Wharf.

American Cruise Lines

Ship: Independence

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2010

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Vaccination required? No

Ship: American Jazz

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190

Built: 2020

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Vaccination required? No

Ship: American Star

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2007

First Cruise: April 10, 2021

Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)

Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island

Vaccination required? No

Ship: Queen of the Mississippi

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149

Built: 2015

First Cruise: April 10, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Vaccination required? No

Ship: America

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185

Built: 2016

First Cruise: April 13, 2021

Homeport: New Orleans (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Vaccination required? No

Ship: American Constitution

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170

Built: 2018

First Cruise: April 17, 2021

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more

Vaccination required? No

Ship: American Pride

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140

Built: 2012

First Cruise: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Portland and Clarkson (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Snake and Columbia Rivers

Vaccination required? No

American Cruise Lines resumed domestic cruise operations on March 13 with the 100-passenger Independence.

The small-ship company added a second vessel to the lineup on March 21, with the new American Jazz entering service on the Mississippi. Other five vessels are scheduled to follow in April, according to the company's website.

Lindblad Expeditions

Ship: National Geographic Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2017

First Cruise: June 5, 2021

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Vaccination required? No

Ship: National Geographic Venture

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2018

First Cruise: June 6, 2021

Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm

Vaccination required? No

Lindblad Expeditions is also planning to launch domestic operations in the United States. With a new and enhanced safety protocol, the company plans to start sailing on June 5 with the National Geographic Quest in Alaska.

A second vessel, the National Geographic Venture is scheduled to embark its first guests on June 6.

American Queen Steamboat Company

Ship: American Duchess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166

Built: 1995

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)

Itinerary: Mississippi River

Vaccination required? To be required from July 1

Ship: American Countess

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245

Built: 2020

First Cruise: Sailing

Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)

Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River

Vaccination required? To be required from July 1

Ship: American Empress

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223

Built: 2003

First Cruise: April 11, 2021

Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers

Vaccination required? To be required from July 1

American Queen Steamboat Company is also in service in the United States. The company currently has two ships sailing in the Mississippi River, including the new American Countess, which was christened in March.

UnCruise Adventures

Ship: Safari Quest

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22

Built: 1992

First Cruise: April 30, 2021

Homeport: Seattle (United States)

Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: The Legacy

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88

Built: 1984

First Cruise: May 10, 2021

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Wilderness Discoverer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76

Built: 1991

First Cruise: May 16, 2021

Homeport: Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Wilderness Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79

Built: 1976

First Cruise: May 18, 2021

Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Safari Explorer

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36

Built: 1998

First Cruise: May 29, 2021

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more

Vaccination required? Yes

UnCruise is another company restarting service in the United States this summer.

With vaccinated guests, the brand intents to sail a full season in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. Between April 30 and May 29, five ships are slated to start operations in both regions.

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Ship: Misty Fjord

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 10

Built: 1997

First Cruise: April 10, 2021

Homeport: Sitka (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Admiralty Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 58

Built: 1979

First Cruise: May 22, 2021

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Baranof Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49

Built: 1980

First Cruise: May 23, 2021

Homeport: Sitka and Ketchikan (United States)

Itinerary: Alaska – Wrangell, Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Thorne Bay and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Ship: Alaskan Dream

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40

Built: 1986

First Cruise: May 30, 2021

Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)

Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Wilderness Bay, Petersburg, Lisianski Inlet and more

Vaccination required? Yes

Alaskan Dream Cruises’ US-flagged fleet is also restarting operations in April with a short cruise on the Misty Fjord. The full season starts in May.

The company plans to reactivate four of its small vessels over the next two months, with two others set to follow soon.