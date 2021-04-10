Here Are The Cruise Lines Returning to Service in North America and the Caribbean

The cruise industry is returning to service in North America and the Caribbean, with a handful of ships either operating already or soon set to begin sailing. This ranges from megaships sailing in the Caribbean without touching a U.S. port to smaller U.S.-flagged vessels in Alaska and on the Mississippi.
Here are the cruise lines staging North American comebacks:
Royal Caribbean and Celebrity
Ship: Adventure of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2001
First Cruise: June 12, 2021
Homeport: Nassau (Bahamas)
Itinerary: CocoCay (with overnight), Cozumel and Freeport
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Vision of the Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
First Cruise: June 26, 2021
Homeport: Royal Naval Dockyard (Bermuda)
Itinerary: CocoCay and Royal Naval Dockyard (overnight)
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Celebrity Millennium
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,038
Built: 2000
First Cruise: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Philipsburg (St. Maarten)
Itinerary: Aruba, Curaçao and Barbados or Tortola, St. Lucia and Barbados
Vaccination required? Yes
Royal Caribbean International was among the first cruise lines to announce a service restart in North America.
The company picked the Bahamas and Bermuda as homeport countries and will offer two different itineraries, starting in June.
The sister brand Celebrity Cruises is also relaunching operations in the region, with the Celebrity Millennium offering a Caribbean program from June from St. Maarten.
Crystal Cruises
Ship: Crystal Serenity
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,070
Built: 2003
First Cruise: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Nassau and Bimini (Bahamas)
Itinerary: Harbour Island, Great Exuma Island, San Salvador Island and Long Island
Vaccination required? Yes
Crystal Cruises is planning an all-Bahamas operation starting in July. The luxury brand will sail from Nassau and Bimini with the Crystal Serenity, offering a seven-night local itinerary called Luxury Bahamas Escape.
"The all-Bahamas itineraries eliminate the risk of border closures between countries and offer close-to-home options for North American travelers eager to begin exploring again," Crystal said.
Norwegian Cruise Line
Ship: Norwegian Joy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,200
Built: 2017
First Cruise: August 7, 2021
Homeport: Montego Bay (Jamaica)
Itinerary: Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Norwegian Gem
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400
Built: 2007
First Cruise: August 15, 2021
Homeport: La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Itinerary: Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua
Vaccination required? Yes
Another company resuming service in North America, Norwegian Cruise Line will operate two ships in the Caribbean from August.
Recently announced, the Norwegian Joy will be homeported in Jamaica, with cruises to Harvest Caye, Roatán, Cozumel and Ocho Rios. The Norwegian Gem, meanwhile, will sail from La Romana to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and Antigua.
Viking Cruises
Ship: Viking Orion
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 930
Built: 2018
First Cruise: June 2021
Homeport: Hamilton (Bermuda)
Itinerary: St. George’s (with overnight) and King’s Wharf
Vaccination required? Yes
Viking is restarting service in North America with a unique eight-day itinerary to Bermuda.
From June, the luxury brand will sail from Hamilton, with the Viking Orion. Before returning to its homeport, the vessel will also call other two destinations in Bermuda: St. George’s and King’s Wharf.
American Cruise Lines
Ship: Independence
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2010
First Cruise: Sailing
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Vaccination required? No
Ship: American Jazz
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 190
Built: 2020
First Cruise: Sailing
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Vaccination required? No
Ship: American Star
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2007
First Cruise: April 10, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville/Amelia Island and Charleston (United States)
Itinerary: Beaufort, Hilton Head Island, Savannah, Intracoastal Waterway, Jekyll Island and St. Simons Island
Vaccination required? No
Ship: Queen of the Mississippi
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 149
Built: 2015
First Cruise: April 10, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Vaccination required? No
Ship: America
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 185
Built: 2016
First Cruise: April 13, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Vaccination required? No
Ship: American Constitution
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 170
Built: 2018
First Cruise: April 17, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Washington D.C., Cambridge, Norfolk, Annapolis and more
Vaccination required? No
Ship: American Pride
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 140
Built: 2012
First Cruise: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Portland and Clarkson (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Snake and Columbia Rivers
Vaccination required? No
American Cruise Lines resumed domestic cruise operations on March 13 with the 100-passenger Independence.
The small-ship company added a second vessel to the lineup on March 21, with the new American Jazz entering service on the Mississippi. Other five vessels are scheduled to follow in April, according to the company's website.
Lindblad Expeditions
Ship: National Geographic Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2017
First Cruise: June 5, 2021
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Vaccination required? No
Ship: National Geographic Venture
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2018
First Cruise: June 6, 2021
Homeport: Juneau and Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Icy Straits, Glacier Bay, Frederick Sound, Petersburg and Tracy Arm
Vaccination required? No
Lindblad Expeditions is also planning to launch domestic operations in the United States. With a new and enhanced safety protocol, the company plans to start sailing on June 5 with the National Geographic Quest in Alaska.
A second vessel, the National Geographic Venture is scheduled to embark its first guests on June 6.
American Queen Steamboat Company
Ship: American Duchess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 166
Built: 1995
First Cruise: Sailing
Homeport: St. Louis, Cincinnati, Nashville and Louisville (United States)
Itinerary: Mississippi River
Vaccination required? To be required from July 1
Ship: American Countess
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 245
Built: 2020
First Cruise: Sailing
Homeport: New Orleans and Memphis (United States)
Itinerary: Lower Mississippi River
Vaccination required? To be required from July 1
Ship: American Empress
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 223
Built: 2003
First Cruise: April 11, 2021
Homeport: Portland and Spokane (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – Columbia and Snake Rivers
Vaccination required? To be required from July 1
American Queen Steamboat Company is also in service in the United States. The company currently has two ships sailing in the Mississippi River, including the new American Countess, which was christened in March.
UnCruise Adventures
Ship: Safari Quest
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 22
Built: 1992
First Cruise: April 30, 2021
Homeport: Seattle (United States)
Itinerary: Pacific Northwest – San Juan Islands, Lopez Island, Deception Pass and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: The Legacy
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 88
Built: 1984
First Cruise: May 10, 2021
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Wilderness Discoverer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 76
Built: 1991
First Cruise: May 16, 2021
Homeport: Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay with stops in South Marble Island, Tracy Arm and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Wilderness Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 79
Built: 1976
First Cruise: May 18, 2021
Homeport: Seattle and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Inside Passage, Glacier Bay and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Safari Explorer
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 36
Built: 1998
First Cruise: May 29, 2021
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Glacier Bay National Park, South Marble Island, Icy Strait, Grand Pacific Glacier and more
Vaccination required? Yes
UnCruise is another company restarting service in the United States this summer.
With vaccinated guests, the brand intents to sail a full season in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest. Between April 30 and May 29, five ships are slated to start operations in both regions.
Alaskan Dream Cruises
Ship: Misty Fjord
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 10
Built: 1997
First Cruise: April 10, 2021
Homeport: Sitka (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Admiralty Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 58
Built: 1979
First Cruise: May 22, 2021
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Frederick Sound, Hobart Bay, Endicott Arm, Glacier Bay National Park and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Baranof Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 49
Built: 1980
First Cruise: May 23, 2021
Homeport: Sitka and Ketchikan (United States)
Itinerary: Alaska – Wrangell, Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Thorne Bay and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Ship: Alaskan Dream
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 40
Built: 1986
First Cruise: May 30, 2021
Homeport: Sitka and Juneau (United States)
Itinerary: Southeast Alaska – Wilderness Bay, Petersburg, Lisianski Inlet and more
Vaccination required? Yes
Alaskan Dream Cruises’ US-flagged fleet is also restarting operations in April with a short cruise on the Misty Fjord. The full season starts in May.
The company plans to reactivate four of its small vessels over the next two months, with two others set to follow soon.