Carnival Ships Could Be Cruising in July: Latest Ship by Ship Schedule

Carnival Breeze

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled its June departures in North America, but the line could be cruising in July if the Conditional Sail Order is lifted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here is a look at the expected first sailing of each Carnival ship as the cruise industry gets back into service, based on announced deployment and cruises available for booking on Carnival's website (all information is subject to change due to the COVID-19 crisis):

Carnival Breeze
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: July 1, 2021            
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Conquest
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Dream
Capacity at 100%: 3,650
Date: July 11, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel, Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay  

Carnival Ecstasy
Capacity at 100%: 2,040

Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Jacksonville
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau         

Carnival Elation
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Princess Cays and Nassau

Carnival Freedom
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: October 17, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay, Grand Turk and Amber Cove

Carnival Glory
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel   

Carnival Horizon
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 6 nights
Itinerary: Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Legend
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: November 14, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bermuda (3 days)

Carnival Liberty
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Nassau

Carnival Magic
Capacity at 100%: 3,650

Date: November 6, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 8 nights
Itinerary: Aruba, Bonaire and Grand Turk   

Carnival Miracle
Capacity at 100%: 2,100

Date: July 2, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada  

Carnival Panorama
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta

Carnival Paradise
Capacity at 100%: 2,040
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: Tampa
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Cayman and Cozumel

Carnival Pride
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 4, 2021
Homeport: Baltimore
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Freeport, Princess Cays and Grand Turk

Carnival Radiance
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: November 5, 2021
Homeport: Long Beach
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Ensenada

Carnival Sensation
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Mobile
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel

Carnival Spirit
Capacity at 100%: 2,100
Date: September 19, 2021
Homeport: Brisbane
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Airlie Beach, Cairns, Port Douglas and Willis Island (cruising)

Carnival Splendor
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: August 19, 2021
Homeport: Sydney
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Cruise to nowhere

Carnival Sunrise
Capacity at 100%: 2,984
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Miami
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Nassau and Half Moon Cay  

Carnival Sunshine
Capacity at 100%: 3,000
Date: July 1, 2021
Homeport: Charleston
Length: 4 nights
Itinerary: Half Moon Cay

Carnival Valor
Capacity at 100%: 2,974
Date: November 1, 2021
Homeport: New Orleans
Length: 5 nights
Itinerary: Cozumel and Puerto Progreso

Carnival Vista
Capacity at 100%: 4,000
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Galveston
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel

Mardi Gras
Capacity at 100%: 5,200
Date: July 3, 2021
Homeport: Port Canaveral
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Grand Turk, Amber Cove and San Juan

